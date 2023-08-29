Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino is back in Las Vegas for Chippendale’s residency

Vinny Guadagnino is back at it, shaking his moneymaker on stage for swarms of adoring females.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has resumed his position with Chippendales, where he’ll be stripping down to his skivvies while showing off his sexiest dance moves.

Chippendales has been entertaining audiences for over 40 years, and Vinny will be on hand along with some fellow performers for a residency in Las Vegas, with a special limited engagement weekend stint at the Hard Rock Atlantic City.

Dubbed “Jersey Shore’s Hottest Invasion,” Vinny will be part of Vinny G & The Chippendales, as announced by Chippendales’ official Instagram earlier this month.

In the post, Vinny was clad in a signature Chippendales ensemble, featuring the exotic dancing troupe’s cuffs and collar trade dress, as he posed next to two fellow dancers.

“Catch them live in Atlantic City, 9.21-9.24 at @hardrockhcac 🎉 Get ready for an unforgettable weekend!!” reads the caption for the post.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino will take the stage in Las Vegas as a Chippendales performer

Vinny’s Las Vegas residency will occur on Thursdays through Sundays at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino through September 17.

This won’t be Vinny’s first rodeo either, as the MTV star has danced with Chippendales previously, and he’s back and more ready than ever this time as the special celebrity guest host for the fifth residency.

Vinny is ready to ‘show some skin’ to his adoring fans

“Being a part of Chippendales and getting the chance to host, dance, show some skin, and see my fans up close and personal at one of the most iconic shows on the Strip is always a blast,” Vinny said of his experience with the dance troupe during an August 25 red carpet appearance in anticipation of his residency.

“The best part about doing this show is that it’s a family here, and everyone welcomed me back as if I never left, including the fans,” Vinny added.

Not only does Vinny enjoy dancing exotically, but his fans don’t mind too much, either. When Vinny took the stage to perform his risque famous shower scene, he was “met with screams of joy.”

Vinny had some fun with Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley on stage during a Chippendales performance

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers might remember when Vinny showed off his skills on stage and brought along his co-star and longtime roommate, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley.

Jenni was treated to a striptease by Vinny, AKA the “Keto Torpedo,” and, at one point, got a little frisky when he flashed his nether regions as he briefly removed his towel.

Vinny’s other castmates got a kick out of his performance, and as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joked, “Vinny’s getting sexual, and Jenni? That’s not even hot. I’m like, ‘That’s incest.'”

Tickets for Vinny’s residency are currently on sale at Chippendales.com. Anyone 18 and older looking to catch one of Vinny’s Vegas shows can expect to shell out anywhere between $49.95 for balcony seats, $64.95 for main floor seats, or $149.95 for a producer table and can snag an exclusive VIP pass for an additional $39.00.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.