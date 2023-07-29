Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino unveils tell-all memoir cover and celebrates early success

Fans are getting ready to read all about Mike Sorrentino in a new tell-all memoir that will give insight into Jersey Shore’s The Situation.

The memoir is called Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation and was written by Sorrentino with help from Andy Symonds.

He recently unveiled his memoir’s book cover along with details about the early success the book has had with fans.

“To say I’m overwhelmed by the reaction to the announcement of my new book Reality Check is an understatement.,” he wrote in a caption for a recent Instagram post.

The Situation revealed that it had become the No. 1 new release at Amazon in two categories: TV Performer Biography and Drug Dependency.

“Beyond blessed and proud. Thank you so much Jersey Shore family!” he wrote.

His recent reveal of the tell-all memoir arrives just as castmates Snooki and Deena unveiled their podcast premiere date. Their sure-to-be-entertaining podcast, The Meatball Pod, premieres August 3, the same day as Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on MTV.

The Situation on tell-all memoir: ‘I didn’t leave anything out’

Earlier this week, The Situation was with most of the Jersey Shore cast in Seaside Heights, their original filming location. The crew was there for a promotional visit to their former scene, with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and DJ Pauly D absent.

The Situation also revealed his book cover for the first time on Instagram, indicating in his IG post’s caption he’d been writing his newest book for over a year.

“Reality Check is my story of Hope, Loss, Love and Redemption. About hitting rock bottom but never giving up. It’s the first time I’ve been able to truly share my full story, and I didn’t leave anything out,” Situation said.

He explained that it will feature “crazy stories” about his days of drug addiction along with how he “worked to find a lasting sobriety.”

“I tell some hilarious, behind the scenes stories from Jersey Shore, and reveal what my first impressions were of all my castmates. Hint: I had previously dated one,” he teased in his caption.

Amazon currently has hardcover book copies available for pre-order at $26.99. In addition to Amazon and other pre-order platforms, The Situation shared that fans can pre-order signed copies of his book through a dedicated website, mikethesituationbook.com.

It’s worth noting that fans who pre-order at The Situation book website get to read the book a month earlier than its November 21 release date. Additionally, pre-order customers can access an “exclusive Zoom book launch party” featuring The Situation and “guests.”

It’s his second book and quite different from his 2010 book, Here’s the Situation: A Guide to Creeping on Chicks, Avoiding Grenades, and Getting in Your GTL on the Jersey Shore.

The Situation celebrated seven years of sobriety in 2022

While The Situation is celebrating his tell-all memoir’s early success, he recognized one of his biggest successes this past December. In an Instagram post, he revealed he’s been “Clean and Sober” for seven years.

“The comeback is always greater than the setback. God is good,” he wrote in his caption.

The Situation has been through many downs and ups over the years, mostly away from Jersey Shore. Highlights include his addiction, prison stint, comeback, marriage, and having kids. Fans will read all about those aspects of his life and more when the memoir officially releases on November 21, 2023.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday, August 3 at 8/7c on MTV.