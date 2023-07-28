Jersey Shore stars return to Seaside Heights with two cast members noticeably absent from group

As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7’s premiere approaches, stars from the original show stopped by their original stomping grounds.

Most of the cast was on hand for a promotional appearance at Seaside Heights Boardwalk in New Jersey earlier this week.

That included OGs Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was also there ahead of her anticipated return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, as she’s never appeared in the spinoff series.

Cast members shared several photos from their visit to the area, with a particularly adorable one surfacing on Jersey Shore’s Instagram page.

Some of the cast’s children were there with the group and gave peace signs while standing with the JS crew.

Additional images included just the women of Jersey Shore striking poses together and a solo shot of Vinny looking stylish on the boardwalk with a Ferris wheel in the background.

An Asbury Park Press report indicated that the group visited Shore House on 1209 Ocean Terrace and the adjacent Shore Store, where the cast worked during the original Jersey Shore. The show was first filmed in Seaside Heights for many seasons.

Season 2 of the popular reality TV series was filmed in South Beach, Florida, while Season 4 headed to Florence, Italy. The spinoff Family Vacation has the group traveling to different places, with Season 7 in Pennsylvania and Margaritaville Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Fans notice missing Jersey Shore cast members in Seaside Heights trip

With the Jersey Shore Instagram and various cast members sharing the photos from their visit to the area and store, fans reacted to seeing most of the crew together.

In particular, commenters pointed out that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro wasn’t with the group in Seaside Heights.

“We need all 9 roommates together, Sam and Ronnie just need to get past whatever issues there were even if they are not friendly towards each other and just acquaintances,” one commenter said.

“Wait why is Ron not there,” another commenter asked, while another said, “Damn we need @realronniemagro back.”

Other commenters celebrated seeing all the Jersey Shore “girls together finally” for the photos.

Additional comments asked where DJ Pauly D and Ronnie were in the photos, as both were noticeably absent from the pics.

Why weren’t Ronnie and DJ Pauly D with Jersey Shore cast?

Paul DelVecchio, best known as Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D, has a successful career as a DJ. Based on his recent social media, he’s been performing at various venues during a busy summer.

He has multiple shows lined up for Las Vegas from July 27 through July 30, with tickets currently available for the Tao Beach Dayclub shows.

Ronnie’s absence was inexplicable, beyond fan speculation that he and Sammi still don’t get along. That would’ve made it uncomfortable or awkward if he appeared with the rest of the cast.

He appears in scenes in the Season 7 trailer, suggesting he’ll have some part in the new Family Vacation season. However, the extent of his appearances is unknown, as he’s only shown chatting with The Situation and not around the rest of the JS cast.

As episodes start to roll out in August, fans will find out whether Ronnie and Sammi cross paths or he simply has a cameo appearance during the season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 premieres Thursday, August 3 at 8/7c.