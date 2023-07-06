Jersey Shore: Sammi and Ronnie stir things up in new Family Vacation Season 7 trailer

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will see her castmates shocked by her return to the Jersey Shore franchise, based on a trailer for the upcoming spinoff season.

They’ll actually be “shooketh,” according to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who pops up among early confessional sound bites featured in the new trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7.

Sammi has been away from the show and her castmates for 11 years, making her return a monumental one for the franchise.

A Family Vacation teaser trailer for Season 7 officially dropped online Thursday, with Sammi not the only one who makes a surprise appearance.

Her ex-boyfriend of several years, castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, also shows up to potentially shake things up for the cast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on the trailer footage, there will be plenty of drama, with Sammi possibly involved and Ronnie’s specific situation with the cast unclear.

Jersey Shore’s Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is featured prominently in a new trailer for Family Vacation Season 7, as she ecstatically reveals in a confessional, “I’m back!”

Early parts of the trailer show Sammi’s arrival at the house where her castmates are and the surprised looks on their faces as they see her again.

“What the f***?!” DJ Pauly D exclaims in the kitchen.

“I can’t even believe it. Gym, Tan, Sam’s back!” The Situation says in a confessional bit.

A narrator teases that after 11 years away, Sammi is “stirring things up” with the spinoff show. Some footage even shows Sammi as she strikes a pose next to the Sammi doll that her castmates used as her fill-in on the show.

There’s been plenty of excitement surrounding the original JS star’s return after her lengthy hiatus from the franchise. That has included fans and castmates, as seen in a video that Sammi’s castmate Vinny Guadagnino did with her.

The new Family Vacation trailer also mentions that more family members have joined the party, as The Situation and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, have welcomed a second child.

Soon after, Ronnie is shown walking through a front door with beverages in hand, and the scene shifts to castmates seated at a table.

“Oh, hey Ron,” Pauly casually says, although Ronnie is not shown on camera with him in that scene.

The footage doesn’t give much more beyond showing Ronnie’s initial arrival. A previous Family Vacation trailer revealed that he and Situation sat down to converse, but other JS castmates weren’t present in that scene.

During the brief footage of that chat, Situation told his friend Ronnie that he couldn’t tell his story for him, suggesting Ronnie might return to reunite with some or all of the castmates.

Are Sammi and Ronnie together on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

There will likely be plenty of surprises and revelations during Family Vacation Season 7. One thing that might get addressed is where things stand between Sammi and Ronnie.

During the original MTV show’s run, the Jersey Shore castmates had a romantic relationship from 2009 through 2016.

They’ll now be featured again in Family Vacation episodes in Season 7. However, it’s unknown if they will have any on-screen interactions.

While there’s no footage in any of the trailers or teasers showing Sammi and Ronnie together in specific scenes, it’s clear, based on social media, that they’re not together romantically now.

In 2017, Sammi began dating Christian Biscardi, with whom she remained in a relationship until 2021.

She’s currently dating Justin May. Monsters and Critics reported about Sammi’s trip with her boyfriend several weeks ago as the couple took a trip to Atlantic City for Memorial Day weekend.

Ronnie also moved on after his relationship with Sammi, initially dating Jen Harley in 2017, before a myriad of issues resulted in their breakup. He then dated Saffire Mattos from 2020 until 2022.

So while fans may not see a rekindling of Ronnie and Sammi’s relationship, it appears there is plenty more to look forward to when they return to see their JS castmates.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres Thursday, August 3, at 8/7c on MTV.