Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola spotted with rarely-seen boyfriend

This past weekend, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was among the many people partying nationwide for Memorial Day events outside.

Sammi spent time with her rarely-seen boyfriend in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where the two were seen cozy and cuddling during the various festivities.

The 36-year-old Jersey Shore star shared a TikTok video to her Instagram, praising the party venue she went to.

In her video, she first appears dressed in all black with a long-sleeved top and pants as she gives viewers a tour of the “sick room” she and her boyfriend stayed in, featuring a gorgeous view of the city.

There was even a gift package awaiting the Jersey Shore star on a table in the room, including a “Welcome Back Sammi” sign, a photo of her with her boyfriend, and a “Go Shawty It’s Yo’ Birthday” candle among the items.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Soon after the room tour and gift reveal, the video’s scene shifted as Sammi appeared outdoors in a blue bikini top and shorts, ready to party with a drink in hand.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola parties in Atlantic City with rarely-seen boyfriend

In parts of her TikTok and Instagram videos, Sammi showed off the fun everyone was having in Atlantic City over the three-day holiday weekend. That included people dancing, dipping in the pool, and enjoying the food and drinks at the party venue.

After showing other people and food, the camera is back on Sammi as her boyfriend, Justin May, dressed in dark shades and a black t-shirt dances behind her.

Along with video footage of a dance club, Sammi presented a few photos of her and Justin posing side-by-side.

“Had the best time celebrating the kickoff to Summer at @theoceanac ! Check out this sick room..HQ pool party is my fav and omg Amada had the most delicious dishes!! Can’t wait to go back and party some more,” the Jersey Shore star wrote in her caption.

Sammi and Justin weren’t too ‘over the top’ with their PDA during party

According to a U.S. Sun report, Sammi and Justin, 35, enjoyed their time together at Ocean Casino Resort’s HQ2 Beachclub this past weekend.

According to one onlooker that the report mentioned, the couple was almost “unrecognizable since they blended in with the large crowd.”

“A few people went to Sammi to take photos and she was sweet and took photos with whoever came up to her,” the individual said, adding that they weren’t too “over the top” with their PDA.

“He would touch her lower back and she would give him a hug,” the source said. “They remained low-key and didn’t cause a scene.”

That source also mentioned that Justin “had a lot of friends at the party,” so he brought her to meet them, and “she socialized with the group.”

The couple has reportedly been dating since 2021, going Instagram official as of that November with a throwback post featuring them together in Halloween costumes.

A month later, she shared a photo of herself with Justin as they posed in front of a beautiful Christmas tree to wish everyone happy holidays.

While Sammi has shared other IG photos of her boyfriend over the past few years, reports suggest that her being spotted out and about with Justin, including their recent party event for Memorial Day weekend, is a rarity.

Sammi Sweetheart is returning to Jersey Shore following strange social media drama

Sammi had been refusing to appear in the Jersey Shore spinoff show, Family Vacation, since 2018. However, Sammi revealed to fans this past March she was returning to appear in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after more than a decade away from the show and her castmates.

The news arrived following bizarre social media drama between her and several JS co-stars. Her castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said earlier this year that she was still blocked by Sammi after reaching out to her with castmates to return for the show.

Based on the report, Snooki first revealed that Sammi blocked her in September 2022.

“I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me. I don’t know what I did. It’s unfortunate because we would love for her to come back. She’s a part of the show. I feel like it’s not full unless all of us are there. It’s sad,” Snooki said, per Life & Style Mag.

As of this report, it’s unclear when the seventh season of MTV’s popular reality TV series will premiere. However, a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation trailer brought fans a sneak peek at what’s on the way, including glimpses of Sammi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and their familiar castmates.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premiere is TBA for MTV.