Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Nicole Snooki’ Polizzi and Deena Cortese are being sued over their clothing line

Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese are well known for their crazy antics and the fun they have when they’re together.

They’ve referred to themselves as “meatballs” since the early seasons of Jersey Shore due to their Italian background and short stature.

Recently, everyone’s favorite meatballs started a Meatball Merch clothing line and advertised it on Instagram.

The clothing line currently offers a limited selection of shirts that have phrases like “Meatball Squad”, “Team Meatball Forever”, and a few Christmas themed shirts including one that says, “Merry Meatball Christmas.”

The meatballs have been known to get themselves into trouble and it looks like their latest business venture is no exception.

TMZ reported that Snooki and Deena were sued by The Meatball Shop, a sandwich shop in New York City, after they claimed the girls used the restaurant’s logo on the clothing in their line.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, The Meatball Shop also reported that the girl’s clothing line was ruining their brand’s good name.

The restaurant is looking for financial reimbursement and wants to block them from continuing to sell any of their merchandise.

Snooki and Deena’s other business ventures

While the Meatball Merch is the first time Snooki and Deena have collaborated on a clothing line, they each have their own that they’ve run individually.

Snooki runs The Snooki Shop, a boutique that sells various women’s clothing from dresses, to maternity wear, and also activewear and accessories. Snooki also runs her own Etsy shop called Nicole’s Craft Room where she sells various t-shirts, hats, baby onesies and accessories with different Jersey Shore catchphrases on them.

Deena started her own clothing line called Christopher John, named after her son CJ. The clothing line sells family clothing and coordinating outfits for children and their parents.

Deena films Jersey Shore Family Vacation without Snooki

While the meatballs teamed up for their clothing line, the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is the first time fans have watched Deena without her sidekick.

Snooki decided to part ways with the franchise after the drama that occurred over the speech the girls gave at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. Snooki said she was no longer having fun because of all the drama and wanted to spend more time with her children.

Fans begged Snooki to return to the show and worried it wouldn’t be the same without her.

Snooki may have left the Jersey Shore franchise to avoid the drama but now that she’s being sued, it appears additional drama has found its way to her.

Snooki and Deena have yet to comment on the lawsuit and their clothing site has continued to be open for business.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.