Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premiere date leaks as Vinny Guadagnino welcomes Sammi Sweetheart back

All the hijinx, hilarity, and drama of the Jersey Shore crew will return for another installment of Family Vacation.

This weekend, the Season 7 premiere seemingly leaked online via a fan spoiler account, which posted a photo of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation promotional poster.

According to yellow text across the photo of the cast, the show returns to MTV on Thursday, August 3.

Typically the show has aired in the 8 p.m. Eastern Time slot on MTV, so it seems likely that the premiere may do the same.

As of this writing, an official premiere date or time for Family Vacation Season 7 has yet to be revealed by MTV or the show’s social media accounts.

However, a Season 7 teaser trailer dropped weeks ago, giving fans a glimpse of the return of several cast members to the show.

Premiere date revealed for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7? Pic credit: @mtv_reality_teaa/Instagram

Vinny Guadagnino jokes about Sammi Sweetheart’s return

With Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s premiere still weeks away, the cast is gearing up for the latest season. After a lengthy hiatus from MTV, OG cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola returns to JS and debuts on Family Vacation.

To help promote her return to the show, Vinny posted a fun clip on his official TikTok account. In the video, Vinny stands casually in a room as Sammi walks in through a doorway, twirling strands of her hair and smiling.

The vocals aren’t Vinny’s in the video but come from the Australian improvised comedy show, Thank God You’re Here.

“Thank God you’re here. Where have you been, b***h? Where have you bloody been?” the voiceover says as Vinny lip-synchs the lines at Sammi, calling out her absence from the show.

“Sams back” is written on the video to announce Jersey Shore’s Sweetheart making her return.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 also includes Ronnie

In the teaser trailer that arrived last month, the two prominent stories were the return of Sammi and also the return of cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Early in the video, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is shown conversing with Ronnie, who says he’s ready to come back. Mike asks Ronnie what to do about “the squad” and also tells him, “It’s not my job to tell your story.”

Ronnie was notably Sammi’s off-and-on boyfriend during several of the original seasons of MTV’s Jersey Shore. They dated for eight years but broke up in 2014, and Ronnie later revealed that he cheated while with Sammi.

They’ve since moved on, as Ronnie dated Jenni Harley and Saffire Mattos after their split, while Sammi is now dating Justin May after a relationship with Christian Biscardi.

Sammi’s return is a bigger deal as she was the sole cast member who declined to return when Jersey Shore returned to MTV as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. After six seasons of the show without her, she’ll now grace viewers’ screens again, and it appears drama is on the way.

The trailer reveals Sammi surprising castmates as she arrives at the house. In other scenes, she’s confronting a castmate at a dining table, and several castmates, including Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, are shown crying.

There’s also Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding, as she got engaged during the previous season to Vinny Tortorella. It should be another wild ride for the Jersey Shore stars in Family Vacation, and viewers are ready for it.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on August 3 on MTV.