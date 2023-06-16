Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola reunites with Pauly D for DJ gig and Jersey Shore fans are loving it

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is back with her Jersey Shore gang.

With news that the 36-year-old MTV star is returning to the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans of the show were excited to see that she and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio were spending some time together.

Sammi shared a Reel to Instagram ahead of the weekend, including footage of herself, her boyfriend, Justin May, and some friends supporting Pauly D’s latest DJ gig in Vegas.

Sammi filmed herself and Justin arriving at the outdoor event as DJ Pauly D’s song, Beat Dat Beat (It’s Time To), played in the background.

The brunette beauty looked incredible, clad in a black bikini with a sheer black coverup and natural-looking makeup.

Sammi filmed DJ Pauly D as he headed to his spot at his DJ booth, sporting a Jokic jersey, denim shorts, white high-tops, and plenty of thick gold chains.

Pauly joined Sammi for a quick snap as she filmed them posing for the camera, looking ready to party in their sunglasses. Sammi continued to film Pauly as he got to work spinning records, fist-pumping, and engaging the crowd.

Sammi even joined Pauly at his booth as she greeted the crowd, looking amazing in a bikini and sarong.

“Wow, what a time ☺️🎉💃🏻 @djpaulyd you killed it!” Sammi wrote in the caption.

Not surprisingly, Jersey Shore fans loved the fact that Sammi and Pauly reconnected. Sammi’s post received over 118,000 likes, and nearly 1,000 of her fans and followers headed to the comments to express how thrilled they were to see the duo back together again.

Jersey Shore fans are psyched to see Sammi and Pauly reconnect

“The comeback we’ve been waiting for,” wrote one Jersey Shore fan.

Another Instagram user commented, “This makes me so happy.”

“Amazing duo!!” wrote another fan. “I’ve been waiting for this friendship all along. My favs from Jersey Shore!”

Another one of Sammi’s fans wrote how happy they were that she’s “back in the mix and rightfully so,” while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, left two heart emojis in the comments.

Jersey Shore teases Sammi’s return to the show

On May 4, Jersey Shore shared a Reel on their official Instagram, pumping up viewers for Sammi’s return. Her castmates’ jaws dropped to the floor when she entered the house in the clip, as she announced, “Hey, guys, sorry I’m late!”

“There really is nothing ✨sweeter ✨ than getting the WHOLE gang back together 🤭 and even more surprises to come!” read the caption. “Stay tuned for more #jsfamilyvacation, coming soon to @mtv!”

Jersey Shore fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for MTV to provide an official premiere date for Season 7 of Family Vacation, and in the meantime, all we can do is stay tuned.

A premiere date for Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has yet to be announced by MTV.