Jersey Shore’s Snooki and Deena reveal The Meatball Pod: Here’s when and where to listen

Just as Jersey Shore is set to premiere Season 7 of Family Vacation, cast members Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese have unveiled their upcoming podcast.

The Meatball Podcast, better known as The Meatball Pod, officially premieres on August 3, coinciding with the premiere date of Family Vacation Season 7.

Snooki and Deena shared the announcement via an audio clip uploaded on Deena’s Instagram one week before the big premiere on Thursday.

“I love being a meatball,” one said, with the other adding, “That’s why we wanted to do The Meatball Pod.”

“We wanted to tell like the inside stories of our meatball days from back in the day,” they shared in the audio clip.

The popular duo announced the premiere date on the same day that they and other Jersey Shore stars visited Seaside Heights, the location where the original MTV show was initially filmed.

Along with following Jersey Shore’s duo on Instagram, a new IG page, @themeatballpod, is dedicated to their podcast.

In the audio teaser, they said it will also be about fans, adding they want “you meatballs to call in” with any questions or stories at (732) 508-7952.

“Keep your ears open on August 3rd,” the duo said harmoniously to remind fans when to start listening to their podcast.

Snooki and Deena promoted Jersey Shore with castmates in Seaside Heights

The women from Jersey Shore were on hand as most of the cast took it back to the early MTV days this past week and returned to their former filming location, Seaside Heights.

Several videos and images from the promotional visit popped up online, including a group photo of Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Deena, Snooki, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Sammi is returning to the Family Vacation spinoff show for the first time, reuniting her with original cast members after many years away.

Several of the men from the cast were also there, as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino appeared in photos and videos. However, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVelcchio and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were noticeably absent.

The Meatball Pod available on several platforms

The podcast follows in the footsteps of The Meatball Show, which featured Deena and Snooki with honorary meatball Angelina and Deena’s husband, Chris.

It also featured the late, great talk show host Jerry Springer, who Angelina called “a G.” She also asked how she could get rid of someone “obsessed” with her, aka Vinny. Check out the hilarious highlights below.

It’s possible that details about that interaction and others from over their many years together will end up amongst stories told on The Meatball Pod.

As mentioned, the new podcast premieres on Thursday, August 3, the same day Family Vacation Season 7 premieres. Deena and Snooki’s audio teaser indicated that The Meatball Pod will be available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or “wherever you listen to your favorite shows.”

According to Audioboom, additional podcast listening platforms for The Meatball Pod include Player FM, Amazon Music, iHeart, CastBox, Deezer, and Podchaser. As of this writing, it’s unknown what time the podcast will arrive or how many episodes the first season will include.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres Thursday, August 3 at 8/7c on MTV.