Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola stuns in skimpy bikini for Vegas getaway

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola set temperatures soaring as she wowed with a bikini from Las Vegas, with some fans loving it while others wondered if her ex was there.

The 36-year-old Jersey Shore star enjoyed a getaway with her boyfriend and some friends at Wet Republic Ultra Pool, sharing visuals from the trip.

Sammi rocked a stunning floral bikini top for the poolside party featuring light blue and pink on alternating sides of her top.

The bottom portion of Sammi’s swimwear was hidden as she kept a light blue sarong tied around her hips. Her slender frame and abs were noticeable in several images.

She added to the look with square-frame sunglasses and a thin necklace visible in several photos as her dark locks flowed past her shoulders.

Sammi completed her poolside attire with a pair of sandals featuring a bead or pearl pattern which extended across the straps over the tops of her feet.

Sammi enjoys Wet Republic Ultra Pool during a Vegas getaway

Taking to her Instagram, Sammi Sweetheart uploaded eight photos from her Vegas trip, which included a group shot with two friends posing alongside the Jersey Shore star and boyfriend, Justin May, who some may have thought resembled her JS co-star and ex.

Sammi’s beau wore a black t-shirt and matching shorts to go with black and white Nike hi-top sneakers, a necklace, and shades that matched Sammi’s.

A second photo presented a close-up shot of the couple as Sammi put her arms around her beau’s neck from behind.

In a third shot, the group posed in front of beautiful skies, the swimming pool, and the Vegas scenery.

Sammi flashed a bright smile for a fourth pic, featuring a selfie alongside her friend in a blue swimsuit. For the shot, Sammi kept her shades atop her head and seemed to steady the phone to take the shot.

A fifth photo featured Sammi and Justin as they posed before the gorgeous scenery at Wet Republic.

“Take me back to Vegas 😩🥰 and to @wetrepublic ! This day was so much fun with @steveaoki ! Thank you @mikesnedegar @jmfs2012_2.0 @jmigspr for the best time ever! 🎉” Sammi wrote in her caption, tagging friends, Wet Republic, and musician Steve Aoki.

Commenters react to Sammi Sweetheart’s Vegas trip

Sammi’s latest photo share received plenty of feedback from fans who reacted to her natural looks and even suggested she might be there with her ex-boyfriend.

“I’m glad she hasn’t screwed up her naturally beautiful looks like all the others are with alien alterations!!!” one individual commented, possibly referring to Sammi’s castmates, including Angelina Pivarnick or Jennifer “JWoww” Farley.

Another commenter wondered if Sammi was in the photos with her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and added that they were looking forward to more Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes.

Sammi dated Christian Biscardi for two years and got engaged in 2020. However, that ended by early 2021. She’s been dating Justin May, seen in her latest Vegas photos, since at least November 2021, per US Weekly.

Additional comments praised Sammi as “fine af” or suggested she has a type regarding the men she dates.

“Body-ody!!” wrote Nikki Saint Claire, while another commenter said Sammi looked “perfect” despite not liking the sarong she had on.

Fans are preparing to see Sammi’s return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Season 7. While a release date hasn’t officially been revealed by MTV or JS, a fan account may have leaked the premiere date as Thursday, August 10.

While it’s unknown if she’ll pop up in that first episode, Season 7 will mark Sammi’s first appearance on Family Vacation after opting out of the first six seasons.

She and castmate Ronnie dated during the original run of Jersey Shore on MTV but eventually called it quits, with both moving on to other relationships since then. Ronnie is also featured in the Family Vacation Season 7 teaser trailer, but it’s unknown if he and Sammi will appear on-screen together.

Sammi continues to promote her Sweetheart Coast apparel

As she’s been away from reality TV for several years, Sammi officially opened the Sweetheart Coast boutique in 2021, offering women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories, home decor, and gifts. The boutique is an offshoot of her online brand, Sweetheart Styles.

Per Philly Voice, Sammi indicated the boutique would offer “positive beach vibes to capture the essence of Ocean City, New Jersey.”

“I’ve been coming to Ocean City, New Jersey since I was a little kid and I thought there couldn’t have been a better place for me to open up a store than here. I just love this town so so much,” she said.

Several days ago, she promoted the store’s apparel with an Instagram post modeling a captivating shirt and crop outfit.

“New Arrivals! How cute is this shirt and crop outfit now available in store?! Come shop with us today! 1356 Boardwalk OCNJ! ☺️🤍🌊” Sammi wrote in the caption.

Those interested in seeing more of Sammi’s items can visit the SweetheartStyles.com website. Sammi is featured on the site modeling popular selections, including the Pink Floral Off Shoulder Top, Blush Pink Cardigan, and Brown TieLong Sleeve Crop Top.

While those particular items are out of stock, likely due to popularity, many other items are available. As of this writing, orders over $100 on the website qualify for free shipping.

Customers in the Jersey Shore area can visit Sweetheart Boutique from Thursday through Sunday, 11 to 7 p.m. Eastern Time at 1356 Boardwalk in Ocean City.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is TBA for MTV.