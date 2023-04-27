Jerry Springer dead at 79 after cancer battle

Jerry Springer, best known as the host of The Jerry Springer Show, a tabloid talk show, has died at age 79.

His family announced that the legendary television host passed away peacefully at his Chicago home Thursday,

Springer had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago, and the disease progressed this week.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting, or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a close friend of Springer and spokesman for his family, according to Page Six.

The Jerry Springer Show was popular and just as controversial, with many questioning the authenticity, violence, and morality of the long-running series that ended in 2018.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Each episode of Jerry Springer began with Springer entering the stage and being greeted by a standing audience of mostly young people chanting, “Jerry! Jerry!”

They also chanted his name when the eccentric and bizarre guest would break into a fight.

Springer began his career as a politician and briefly served as mayor of Cincinnati in the late 1970s. His show started with political topics before successfully transitioning to more taboo topics.

Springer’s most recent venture was a courtroom show, Judge Jerry, which premiered in 2019.

It differed greatly from his namesake series and had a more mature theme. In addition, it allowed him to use his educational background in law. On March 9, 2022, the series was canceled after three seasons.

Tributes pour in for Jerry Springer

Many took to social media to remember Jerry Springer by recalling their favorite moments from his iconic show.

“RIP to Jerry Springer never forget this iconic moment from the show,” a tweet read.

RIP to Jerry Springer never forget this iconic moment from the show pic.twitter.com/oczcwCTsEq — Majin (@UPWESTZOOTED) April 27, 2023

Another tweet said to “protect” fellow TV icon Maury Povich while grieving Springer’s death.

Man Jerry Springer passed away….RIP Legend. man protect Maury. pic.twitter.com/TJ1htM795j — monarch the great (@OneMonarchTwo) April 27, 2023

A fan praised Springer’s humor with another clip from his show.

One of the funniest episodes on Jerry Springer Show. Jerry Springer knew how to make the funniest scripts. RIP 😢 pic.twitter.com/FYTAx6eZCN — Adam (@FGRAdam) April 27, 2023

A tweet shared a hilarious TikTok of Springer, who was the host of Judge Jerry until last year.

Long Live Jerry Springer man he will be remembered for generations pic.twitter.com/sjfSiwcv3Q — Jobless Yb Fan (@ShisuiTheDonn__) April 27, 2023

A Springer fan praised the late TV host for entertaining children who were at home during school hours.

RIP Jerry Springer.



He held kids down a lot of suspended days home from school. A lot of days on punishment when mom took the game out the room. pic.twitter.com/KMguJNkKBo — Nerd Nash (@NerdAtCoolTable) April 27, 2023

A tweeter shared a meme to express his sorrow at the passing of the former politician.

Me when i found out Jerry Springer passed away

pic.twitter.com/c0rw4Wpr53 — Jobless Yb Fan (@ShisuiTheDonn__) April 27, 2023

Jerry Springer is survived by his only daughter

Springer was once married to Micki Velton from 1973 to 1994. The former couple had a daughter, Katie.

His last appearance on TV came last season on The Masked Singer, in which he performed in a beetle costume and sang a Frank Sinatra classic, The Way You Look Tonight.

The late TV host never remarried and is survived by his daughter Katie Springer and his older sister Evelyn.