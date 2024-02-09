Jersey Shore fans blast Angelina Pivarnick’s biological dad after she meets him on Family Vacation premiere

Angelina Pivarnick’s biological father received criticism from viewers after his debut on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The MTV show’s Season 7 premiered Thursday evening, focusing on Angelina meeting family members she’d never known about.

As viewers saw in the previous season’s episodes, Angelina discovered surprises about her family history, including having a dad she never knew about, with the help of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and a genealogist.

During the Season 7 premiere, Angelina met up with her Aunt, cousin, and long-lost sister, who she felt resembled her almost like a “twin.”

After confirming that Alfred Williams was her biological father, Alfred was also invited to the family gathering at the restaurant.

However, his questions while seated with Angelina didn’t sit well with some viewers, who felt he was very interested in her financial situation due to being a reality TV star.

“Nothing in this world can compare to finally meeting my biological dad,” Angelina said in a confessional interview during the Family Vacation premiere.

It was an emotional event, as she’d also met with her other previously unknown family members identified by a genealogist.

Her father, Alfred Williams, arrived in a blue tracksuit and glasses. At the restaurant, Angelina hugged him, and more tears started to flow.

Alfred also shared that he wished he’d been there when she grew up, but based on details shared during the episode, he also hadn’t even known about her.

“It’s disturbing that I didn’t know. I could have watched you grow and stuff like that,” he told Angelina, adding, “That’s what makes it so difficult. That you missed a lot of time with somebody that you shouldn’t have missed time with if you would’ve known.”

Their conversation shifted to other topics besides family, including Angelina talking about her Jersey Shore career. She told them she’s been on the new spin-off show, Family Vacation, six years after appearing on several original Jersey Shore seasons.

“Nice! Making the big bucks,” her dad responded, which resulted in shocked looks on Angelina, her aunt, and her sister’s faces.

Her biological father asked several more questions about Angelina’s fame and fortunes during their meal.

“What do you get hooked up for now?” he asked after Angelina told a brief story about knowing a “PR girl” who got her front-row seats for a hockey game.

He later inquired about Angelina’s fancy Rolex watch, hinting he’d like to have one too. Each of these moments was highlighted in the episode with a cymbal sound effect and a brief bit of silence.

Angelina also invited her fiancee, Vinny, to meet her family members at the restaurant. Earlier, Angelina’s biological father asked about walking her down the aisle at a wedding as part of his fatherly duties, which got the Jersey Shore star emotional.

Many viewers seemed to take issue with how Angelina’s father was interested in her financial situation, as they called attention to it in comments on a Jersey Shore Instagram post.

One commenter said, “Her sister seemed genuine… idk about the dad yet though. He’s after the money.”

“Her dad really likes her money. I bet that’s what goes wrong,” another wrote.

“That man after the money,” someone commented with a laughing emoji.

“Anyone else getting the they’re here for the money vibe?” another commenter wrote, to which several individuals responded.

“That’s what I was thinking!” one commenter replied, bringing up that “shows spin s***,” but Angelina’s biological dad “was saying some weird s***.”

“I pray it was the producers trying to make it juicy because she’s been hurt enough,” they replied.

Another reply indicated that Angelina “said at the reunion it’s not working out good or something along those lines.”

That may have been teased at the end of the premiere episode, as most of the Jersey Shore cast was already at The Situation’s home for a special announcement from him and his wife. Angelina was shown sitting in a car and sobbing, but the reason has yet to be revealed.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.