Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick learns details about her birth father thanks to The Situation

Angelina Pivarnick was shocked by her castmate Mike Sorrentino and his ability to assist in getting details about her birth father.

The big revelation arrived during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s season finale, as The Situation had become The Investigation.

During a previous episode of the MTV spinoff show, Angelina took a DNA test, and the results were different for her and her sister.

With that test, she discovered the man she thought was her father wasn’t her biological dad.

It created a lot of questions for the Jersey Shore star, including who her birth father was and if he was still alive.

Mike surprisingly delivered on his promise to help Angelina find out about her real dad.

The Situation helps Angelina learn about her birth father

During Family Vacation’s season finale, the cast was joking around at a table at The Jimmy Buffet Suite in Margaritaville when Mike received a text from Pamela Slaton, a genealogist based in New Jersey. It was then that things got really serious.

Pamela informed Mike and his castmate, Vinny Guadagnino, that she’d obtained information about Angelina’s dad. Mike called Pamela and put the call on speakerphone for the rest of his squad to hear that she’d found Angelina’s father.

“Are you f***ing kidding me?” Angelina said, adding, “I’m in shock.”

“Is this real? Is this really happening?” she said in a confessional interview.

Angelina asked Pamela for more details, and she learned that her birth father was still alive and located in New Jersey.

Pamela didn’t stop there, though, as she revealed that Angelina’s grandmother was also alive and said Angelina had a half-sister who was “about 26” years old.

“Is she single?” Vinny joked during the group’s call.

“You’re disgusting,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi fired back at her castmate.

Jokes aside, her castmates were touched by the emotional event as Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola walked over to hug Angelina.

Snooki, born in Chile but adopted by a couple in Marlboro, New York, felt emotions as she might want to investigate her family history.

“It brings emotions up for me because I know how she feels,” Snooki told Sammi in one scene.

“I feel like I don’t talk about being adopted a lot … Adopted kids always have this thing like, where are we from? What happened? Why didn’t my parents want me?” Snooki asked.

Angelina teases potential meet-up ‘next season’

At the end of Pamela’s call with the cast, she told Angelina she would call some people but wanted to meet with her to decide how she wanted to move forward. Angelina suggested meeting with her biological father if he was open to it.

In another big scene, Angelina and castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley hugged, seemingly squashing their drama and feud.

“I hope her dad can meet her. It would be amazing for her,” Jenni said in a confessional.

Taking to her Instagram Story after the episode aired, Angelina shared a note about the episode, calling it “very emotional,” and said she didn’t tweet about the show as “reliving it was a lot” for her.

“Being lied to for 37 years was overbearing and downright cruel to say the least! I am happy this season left off on a positive happy note instead of drama this time around,” she wrote.

She also mentioned not having the “consistency” of a stable father figure in her life while she was growing up.

“Now I know why things happened the way they did for all those years,” Angelina said.

“No wonder I’m always defensive, and trust doesn’t come easy for me,” she said, adding that she would be there for others to DM with similar situations.

Angelina shares her story. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

“Thank you everyone,” she wrote with a crying face emoji and a kissing face emoji.

“More to unfold in this story next season for sure. Stay tuned!” Angelina said.

As of this writing, it’s unknown whether Angelina has met with her birth father, grandmother, or half-sister. It’s also unknown if that meeting will appear in the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Production for the next season has been underway, as members of the Family Vacation cast were seen filming in Arizona.

Next up on MTV, the cast will have their reunion special for the recently-concluded season. Highlights featured the return of Sammi after years away from Jersey Shore, more drama between Angelina and castmates, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s visit to apologize to most of his castmates.

That reunion will likely air on Thursday, November 30, as MTV has other programming scheduled for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.