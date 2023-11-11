Jersey Shore’s Snooki responds to pregnancy rumors as she calls out Housewives star

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently responded to ongoing rumors she’s expecting another child.

The Jersey Shore star already has three children with husband Jionni LaValle: Lorenzo Dominic, Angelo James, and daughter Giovanna Marie.

However, rumors began to spread online that Snooki might be hiding a baby bump in several photos, bringing speculation they were expecting a fourth child.

Snooki recently commented on the matter on her weekly podcast with Jersey Shore castmate Deena Cortese.

During their chat, Snooki shut down the online speculation, although she didn’t shut the door on possibly having another kid with her husband.

She also called out one of the stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta for continuing to spread the rumors.

Snooki refutes rumors about pregnancy

During an episode of The Meatball Pod, Snooki answered a fan question asking if she was expecting a fourth baby.

“No! I am not f**ing pregnant. I do not want another child. I mean, if it just so happens, it’ll happen, and obviously, I’ll be happy or whatever. But I’m not trying to have a fourth child,” she said, adding that their family dog, Rocky, is her fourth.

Along with shutting down the online rumors about her pregnancy, she also called out RHOA’s Kim Zolciak-Biermann for spreading those rumors.

Snooki said she’d received lots of messages about her possible pregnancy and explained that Zolciak-Biermann’s Facebook posts suggesting she was pregnant weren’t helping.

The Jersey Shore star said she loves Zolciak-Biermann, and it may not have been her posting, but she had to get her manager involved.

“I ended up having my manager call her publicist to be like, ‘Can you please stop posting that I’m pregnant? Because it’s annoying,” Snooki shared, per The Messenger.

Snooki advised the RHOA star about what’s being posted on her social media.

“Kim Zolciak, you need to monitor what you’re posting. Because when I used to do that, I would approve of all the things. So if it’s like talking about another reality star, I would always nix it because I don’t want to be doing that, you know?” Snooki said, laughing.

Snooki’s pregnancy rumors arrived due to fans speculating on photos and ‘fake news’

The speculation about Snooki possibly expecting a fourth child came from various photos she shared over the past month.

In several of her images (such as the one below), she wore Halloween outfits or costumes that fans thought might be her attempting to hide a baby bump.

The above post was a promotional carousel post that Snooki shared for The Snooki Shop. However, several fans jumped into the comments, asking Snooki about her bump or telling her to “announce your pregnancy already.”

Fans ask Snooki questions. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

In addition to Instagram comments on several of her posts, there were also rumors spread on Facebook, as Snooki mentioned, and likely “fake news” about her being pregnant used as clickbait for websites.

As Monsters and Critics reported recently, Snooki was spotted out and about with castmates, including Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, in Arizona to film for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Based on Snooki’s podcast comments, she’s not pregnant, but it would be OK if she and her husband added another little meatball to their family!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.