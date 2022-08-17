Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Kim Zolciak-Biermann addresses Ariana Biermann’s DUI arrest, denies impairment


Kim Zolciak-Biermann selfie.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann released a statement about Ariana Biermann’s arrest. Pic credit: @kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann broke her silence about Ariana Biermann’s recent DUI arrest.

Ariana was arrested on August 13 after a car crash. She denied being impaired and said she was anxious following the accident and plans to fight the charges wholly.

Along with Ariana, her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, was also arrested on alcohol-related charges. Both have since bonded out as they await the next steps.

The reality TV star’s daughter was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, underage possession/purchase of alcohol, and misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change.

Until now, neither Kim nor Kroy Biermann has said anything about Ariana’s situation.

Kim’s statement makes it clear that she believes her daughter was not impaired.


