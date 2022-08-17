Kim Zolciak-Biermann addresses Ariana Biermann’s DUI arrest, denies impairment

Kim Zolciak-Biermann releases statement about Ariana Biermann

On her Instagram Story earlier today, Kim Zolciak-Biermann released a statement about what happened to her daughter, Ariana Biermann.

She wrote, “Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on the scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case. While we have no further desire to litigate this case in the media. Ariana was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or marijuana.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued, “Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with the law. In addition, the arresting officer, as evidenced by his own police report, charged Ariana with impairment by alcohol. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them. Thus, we appreciate the general public allowing this case to be tried on its merits, and not rhetoric or incorrect conclusions.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been showing off with her daughters

Just before Ariana Biermann’s arrest, Kim Zolciak-Biermann popped up in a video Brielle Biermann shared from the Hardy and Morgan Wallen concert they attended. They got their country on as Brielle wore her boots and daisy dukes.

Not too long ago, Kim showed she could keep up with Ariana Biermann as the two posed in swimwear together. It was a throwback from Kim’s birthday.

Brielle and Ariana were Kim’s entire life for years. It was the three of them when she joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta before she met and married Kroy Biermann. Her speaking out on behalf of her daughter and her innocence isn’t shocking.