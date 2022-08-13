Kim Zolciak’s daughter got arrested for a DUI in Georgia

RHOA alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter was arrested on 3 counts of alcohol-related charges. Pic credit: @arianabiermann/Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Ariana, was arrested this weekend while driving under the influence.

The 20-year-old was allegedly behind the wheel when she was arrested in Georgia.

Ariana was reportedly booked on three separate charges, including misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change, misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol.

The social media influencer has already been released and bonded out the same day.

Reports speculate that Ariana must have been arrested early Saturday morning to have secured an early release.

However, the precise time and specific details regarding the arrest remain unclear.

Ariana Biermann was not alone when she got arrested

TMZ reported that Ariana was driving with her on-and-off boyfriend Hudson McLeroy, 20, who was also arrested.

He was taken into custody for driving under the influence plus furnishing/purchasing alcohol under 21.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although he was in the car with Ariana, he was not driving. Reports suggest Hudson violated his driving permit and was booked for driving without a license.

Ariana used her mother’s maiden name in the legal papers; she was processed under the name Ariana Zolciak.

The former Bravo star changed her name on social media years ago after she and her sister Brielle were adopted by Kim’s husband, Kroy Biermann, in 2013.

Kim Zolciak met husband Kroy Biermann while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim met Kroy while filming Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. They were introduced at a charity event called Dancing Stars of Atlanta. The RHOA OG walked up to Kroy after his dance number and said, “I’ve never in my life seen an a** like that.”

She added, “I just had to tell you. Adorable.”

The former NFL player and the reality star started dating soon after. The two got married on November 11, 2011, and the event earned a Bravo spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding.

Their spinoff had a lot of success and was renamed Don’t Be Tardy and it ran on Bravo for eight seasons.

The pair welcomed four kids together, including two sons, KJ and Kash, born in 2011 and 2012. They later welcomed twins Kaia and Kane, born in 2013.

The family has remained quiet about the arrest thus far.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo