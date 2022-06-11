Kim Zolciak says she’ll ‘deal with’ NeNe Leakes amid Bravo lawsuit and racism claims

Kim is speaking out on being called racist in NeNe’s lawsuit. Pic credit: Bravo

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is speaking up for the first time since being called out in NeNe Leakes’ lawsuit against Bravo.

In her claims, NeNe alleges that Kim spewed racist comments toward her as they filmed The Real Housewives of Atlanta. NeNe also claims she reported the incidents to producers, who did nothing.

Since the lawsuit was filed, Kim has remained silent about the accusations. However, it seems like she’s ready to speak out and share her side of the story.

Kim says NeNe’s claims are ‘not true’

Kim recently joined Carlos King for a new episode of OWN’s The Nightcap. In the show, Carlos speaks with stars from popular reality shows and discusses the latest hot topics in pop culture.

Entertainment Tonight shared an exclusive clip of the episode, which brought together the ladies from Season 1 of RHOA, where Carlos served as producer. NeNe did not attend the taping, so Carlos took the opportunity to ask Kim about her part in NeNe’s lawsuit.

When asked about it, Kim said, “She knows what she’s saying is not true in regards to me. That’s ridiculous, and she knows it. So, I’ll deal with her when she’s done with them.”

According to NeNe, Kim used the N-word multiple times against her and made racially insensitive comments that made her uncomfortable. According to Entertainment Tonight, NeNe’s lawyer, David DeRubertis, also shared a statement about the lawsuit where he singles out Kim.

In his statement, he says, “From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives.”

Kim continues to deny these claims. She along with the other ladies of the cast share more of their thoughts on NeNe’s lawsuit throughout the episode which airs Saturday night on OWN.

A look at Kim and NeNe friendship

Kim and NeNe had many ups and downs in their friendship over the years. Early seasons of RHOA showed the two going from friends to enemies multiple times, but always finding a way to resolve their differences.

Things went downhill when a spin-off show starring the two women was canceled before filming had even started. They allegedly had so many arguments and fights that production could not get any footage for the show. The feud continued when NeNe publicly stated she felt some of Kim’s comments were laced with racist undertones. Kim initially threatened to sue NeNe over the claims, which led to them ending their friendship.

When NeNe’s husband, Gregg, announced his cancer diagnosis, Kim reached out to her former friend. She offered NeNe support during that time and was also comforting to her once Gregg passed away.

Although NeNe appreciated Kim reaching out during that tough time, the two have not spoken on a regular basis. With the lawsuit currently in place, it doesn’t seem like the ladies are interested in rekindling their once tight-knit friendship either.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.