Kim Zolciak-Biermann in tiny bikini shows off her killer body

Kim Zolciak-Biermann shows off her bikini body. Pic credit: @kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann makes no qualms about sharing her bikini body.

The 44-year-old former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star knows how to keep the party going, and she did just that while posing in a tiny bikini while showing off her long legs.

Despite no longer being on an active Bravo show, Kim has kept her followers entertained while also growing her social media reach.

Ariana Biermann joined her mom in the photo, wearing almost an identical bikini and posing the same way.

There was clearly a height difference between the mom and daughter duo, which Kim noted in the photo’s caption.

And without fail, Kim had her handy red solo cup with her.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann shows off long legs in black bikini

Seeing Kim Zolciak-Biermann bikini-clad isn’t shocking.

She isn’t shy about showing off her body, especially after having four children back-to-back in 2011, 2012, and twins in 2013.

Kim posed with Ariana Biermann in the photo, which was taken back in May during her birthday.

The caption read, “Me and my baby @arianabiermann on my birthday back in May!!! RED SOLO CUP LETSSSS HAVE A PARTY 🎊 DONT BE TARDY🤪 (before you ask… I’m 5’8 and Ariana is 5’3 😆”

Ariana and Brielle Biermann were adopted by Kroy Biermann in 2013. They were children Kim had before she met the former Atlanta Falcons player.

What has Kim Zolciak-Biermann been up to since Don’t Be Tardy was canceled?

While Don’t Be Tardy is over, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the line for Zim Zolciak-Biermann.

She’s been actively promoting her cosmetics line, KAB Cosmetics, with a new launch recently. She has worked on it for years, with some of the creative processes being featured on the show.

Kim was a part of the Bravo network for over a decade, and her notoriety has yet to die.

There’s also a swimsuit line called Salty K. Brielle Biermann has modeled some of the looks on social media, showing off her killer body too.

In addition to the reality TV shows and her merchandise lines, Kim Zolciak-Biermann also did a guest spot on The Masked Singer Tour earlier this year. It was right up her alley, and she shared a video on Instagram of her performance.

Even though Kim is no longer on reality TV, her fans and followers can keep up with her on social media as she frequently shares life updates.