Brielle Biermann goes country with cowboy boots and daisy dukes

Brielle Biermann is living her best life in cowboy boots and daisy dukes. Pic credit: @briellebiermann/Instagram

Brielle Biermann isn’t afraid to let loose, especially when attending concerts.

She shared photos of her recent night out, which included spending time with friends and her mom, former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

The mother and daughter duo spend plenty of time together, and often, Ariana Biermann is there too. Kim and her daughters are close and wouldn’t have it any other way.

This year, Brielle has helped model her mom’s swimwear line, Salty K. She has also spent plenty of time in the Bahamas, which appears to be her happy place.

But earlier this week, it was all about having fun and going country with some help from cowboy boots and daisy dukes.

The reality TV star mastered the look and experienced a great show.

Brielle Biermann turns heads in daisy dukes and cowboy boots

The Don’t Be Tardy star didn’t miss the chance to go full country with her attire.

Aside from the short shorts and cowboy boots, Brielle Biermann also wore a shirt similar to a bandana with various prints. It was strapless and came down to a V-shape, hitting right above her belly button.

She captioned the carousel of photos and videos, “we love country music 🤠”

The show Brielle Biermann saw was Morgan Wallen and Hardy. She included two videos and photos, including her and her mom, Kim, singing, Give Heaven Some Hell.

Brielle Biermann jaw surgery almost at one-year mark

Wearing her daisy dukes and cowboy boots is just par for the course with Brielle Biermann.

She often shares herself in swimwear. Mostly bikinis with a cheeky view. However, she does have other posts on her social media.

It’s been almost a year since Brielle had jaw surgery, which she documented on her social media. It wasn’t done for vanity purposes, as some accused her of doing.

Brielle wrote, in part, “sooooo… i had double jaw surgery on august 23 to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite. this was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life. I sucked my thumb til i was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever. have you ever thought about what it’s like to not be able to bite into pizza? or omg trying to bite into an onion on a burger? impossible for me. i had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time i ate.”

Now, Brielle Biermann is thriving and living her best life. The surgery helped change her life, and as the one-year mark approaches, it’s something to reflect on.