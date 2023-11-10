Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seen filming together for Family Vacation

It looks like Jersey Shore fans might get that big reunion they’ve been looking forward to on Family Vacation during a future episode.

The current season of MTV’s spinoff show features both Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

However, the two have not appeared in any scenes together. That included Ronnie visiting to apologize to most of his castmates after time away from the show to work on mental health and other issues.

Meanwhile, Sammi skipped out on that meeting to avoid awkward situations with her ex-boyfriend.

However, the topic of the two of them eventually seeing one another again to chat came up several times, with Sammi saying she could “co-exist” with her ex.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They may be co-existing, based on recent evidence they were filming together for an upcoming episode.

Sammi and Ronni seen filming together for Family Vacation

A video post surfaced on TikTok where Sammi and Ronnie are seen filming for the MTV spinoff show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

It shows the cast filmed at Charro Steak and Del Rey restaurant in Tucson, Arizona. Based on the fan-captured video (below), the group is leaving the restaurant, but all cast members are visible.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are near the front of the group, with Mike flashing a peace sign towards fans. A smiling Sammi is next as she walks with her boyfriend, Justin May.

Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Angelina Pivarnick are also visible.

Ronnie is seen at the back of the group as he’s got some luggage with him, literally.

The fan-captured video seemingly indicates that everyone was amicable as they dined together. It also seemingly shows that this could be when Ronnie reunites with Sammi. They’ll likely have a one-on-one chat, but it shows they are co-existing to film for the spinoff at the same location.

Fans react to Ronnie and Sammi’s potential reunion

As one might expect, these videos surfacing caused quite a commotion amongst Jersey Shore fans.

“The way I yelled ‘what!!!’ when I saw Ronnie,” one fan commented on TikTok.

“This is actually so monumental it’s crazy,” another commented.

“Omg?!!!! Ronnie and Sam?!??” a fan wrote.

Pic credit: @dtempleton/TikTok

One fan commented that they thought Ronnie and Sammi were never “face to face,” which seems true for the current season of Family Vacation airing on MTV, the second half of Season 6. It’s unknown which future episode this particular moment was filmed for.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi previously mentioned on a podcast that Ronnie and Sammi didn’t meet up during the current season, so the cast’s Arizona footage may be for next season.

During a recent episode, Ronnie showed up at Margaritaville Resort in Florida to visit with his castmates, own up for his issues, and apologize. His attempts to make amends seemed to go over well with castmates.

He had separate chats with Angelina and Snooki, who brought up a potential face-to-face with his ex, Sammi. Ronnie said he believed it would happen eventually.

Sammi didn’t seem against the idea, but she avoided his first visit with the cast and went out for the day with her boyfriend. When she returned after Ronnie left, she asked her castmates how things went and admitted she could “co-exist” with her ex on the show.

Are Ronnie and Sammi headed for an emotional reunion?

The two met and dated during MTV’s original run of Jersey Shore, but their relationship was a tumultuous one full of drama. It eventually led to their split, and Sammi avoided appearing on reality TV.

The current season of Family Vacation is her first appearance on a Jersey Shore show in over 10 years. She previously mentioned in interviews and on the show that she’s become more mature as she’s become older and has moved past all the drama of her and Ronnie’s relationship.

Ronnie appeared in the spinoff show’s first four seasons before stepping away to work on his issues. He’s been a guest star and recurring cast member since then and has mentioned wanting to become full-time on the show again.

He and his ex will likely sit down as Ronnie may offer more apologies for his previous behavior in his continuing attempts to make amends with castmates.

Based on the fan-captured footage of Ronnie and Sammi at the same location, Season 7 could feature that big event. It’s likely to be an emotional moment for viewers and the two castmates once that reunion officially happens!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.