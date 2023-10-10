Jersey Shore’s Snooki gives disappointing update about Family Vacation castmates’ reunion

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is underway, with everyone’s favorite reality TV stars embarking on various adventures around the country.

The main cast all returned, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Cortese.

However, viewers were teased by the return of two of their castmates for the latest season, including a now 36-year-old Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who had been away from the show since the original JS finished airing on MTV.

As if her return wasn’t big enough, there were also hints in trailers that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 37, would also come back to visit with his castmates.

With that, fans began to anticipate an eventual reunion or some sort of interaction involving Sammi and Ronnie, who met on JS and dated for several years before ending things in 2016.

Snooki recently gave fans some disappointing news, inadvertently revealing spoilers about what’s to come on Family Vacation.

Snooki accidentally dropped Jersey Shore spoilers

Like many other celebs and reality TV stars, Snooki has a podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, where she chats about life and her experiences with Jersey Shore.

She also appears on other podcasts, including a recent episode of fellow MTV star Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast. Per Yahoo! Snooki talked about Ronnie’s return to the show on one of the recent podcasts when she let it slip about whether or not he’ll reunite with Sammi.

“So this season, he only just came, and Sam was out with her boyfriend,” Snooki said before adding, “I shouldn’t have said that, but whatever, I don’t give a f**k.”

That seemingly shuts the door on speculation that Sammi and Ronnie will cross paths during the current season of Family Vacation, although his arrival to speak to castmates has been teased several times.

Snooki says JS producers won’t trick Sammi with Ronnie reunion

One has to think that, eventually, there might be a reunion involving Sammi and Ronnie. The two were in a dramatic, emotional, off-and-on relationship from 2009 to 2012 as the original Jersey Shore aired on MTV.

They’d eventually break up in 2016, with both moving on. Sammi became engaged to another man, Christian Biscardi, in 2019. They were going to be married in 2020, but that didn’t happen, and eventually, Sammi revealed they’d split in 2021.

As of 2023, she’s dating Justin May, the boyfriend Snooki referenced in her accidental podcast comments about Ronnie and Sammi.

In a recent episode, Sammi officially introduced Justin into Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, admitting to her fans that she was nervous for everyone to meet him.

All the butterflies 🥰♥️ love my man #jsfamilyvacation

Fans seemed to be on board with Sammi and her new boyfriend, indicating they were pleased to see her happy.

While Sammi seems content with her new boyfriend, Justin, many JS viewers are waiting to see what happens if she and her ex, Ronnie, reunite. It will likely involve a lot of emotions and probably some discussion between the castmates.

Snooki said she doesn’t feel that JS producers will pull a “gotcha” sort of moment on Sammi as far as her reuniting in a surprise fashion with Ronnie, as she claimed they have too much respect for Sammi on the show.

Most likely, they want her to keep coming back for additional seasons of Family Vacation that air, while it’s still unknown if Ronnie will get a full-time spot on the show again like he wants.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.