Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says he ‘would love’ full-time return to MTV show

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is set to return on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for what seems to be a brief appearance in the latest season, but he “would love” to permanently return.

The 37-year-old reality TV star is featured in a midseason teaser trailer as he makes his shocking return to the show, with castmates seeming to be in disbelief.

His return is also emotional, as the trailer footage presents an apologetic Ronnie showing up to make amends with his castmates.

That will include Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, and likely his ex-girlfriend, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, with whom he was in a relationship years ago that ended on rough terms.

Sammi is featured in the trailer as her castmates continue to welcome her return to a Jersey Shore show. Later, she introduces her newest boyfriend and also comments that hopefully, she won’t have any ex-boyfriends showing up.

However, The Situation has been in contact with Ronnie and eventually brings him to the house to see and address his castmates, which could include Sammi.

Ronnie apologizes to JS castmates in the midseason trailer

A two-minute trailer arrived online for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, featuring plenty of fun, mayhem, drama, and emotional scenes to unpack. There are teases that Angelina will squash drama with her castmates and confront The Situation for causing a rift. In addition, Angelina may find out who her real dad is, and Ronnie will return.

In the few scenes featuring the Jersey Shore OG, he’s brought into the home to see everyone, and things become emotional soon after.

“I want to start by apologizing to you guys,” Ronnie tells his castmates, tearfully saying, “Last year, I lost a lot of what I love.”

Ronnie doesn’t get any more scenes in the trailer beyond that brief glimpse of his return, suggesting it may only be for an episode or two. Based on the footage, his ex Sammi will be in the same room with other castmates.

Ronnie says he ‘would love’ to return permanently to JS

Ronnie was at the airport in Los Angeles earlier this week, allowing someone from TMZ to speak with him as he was on the move.

After they mentioned his return to Jersey Shore for the Family Vacation spinoff, Ronnie indicated he was “here and there” on the show.

“Hopefully, you’ll see a lot more of me as time passes by, so we’ll see,” he told TMZ.

They asked if there was anything in the works for him to come back “full-time” to the MTV show he’s appeared on for many seasons.

“I would love to do it. I love my cast members. I love my fans. So we’ll see what happens,” Ronnie said, adding that he loves appearing on the show.

“You guys enjoy me on it. So hopefully, I’ll be back, and I can entertain you guys some more,” he said.

While TMZ tried to get Ronnie to reveal details about his interaction with Sammi, the Jersey Shore star was tight-lipped, saying fans would have to “wait and see.”

Ronnie stepped away from MTV show in 2021

Ronnie appeared on MTV in all six seasons of the original Jersey Shore, where he and Sammi started a relationship that lasted five years. It became toxic, ending in 2014, and ultimately, that may have been part of why Sammi didn’t return for the Family Vacation spinoff until recently.

Meanwhile, Ronnie appeared as a main cast member in the first four Family Vacation seasons, then began to only appear as a guest. In 2021, he stepped back from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after a domestic violence arrest to focus on his mental health issues.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” he wrote in an Instagram Story, per US Weekly.

As of the second half of Family Vacation, Season 6, he will be a recurring cast member, with it still unknown how much he’ll appear on screen. Most likely, fans would also love to see Ronnie return to the show he became famous on and interact in healthy ways with all of his castmates, should MTV bring him back.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.