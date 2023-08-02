The real reason Mike Sorrentino welcomed Ronnie Ortiz-Magro back to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro officially returns to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is all for it because of how Ronnie’s been working on himself.

Sorrentino appeared in recent media events with and without some of his Jersey Shore castmates, including an appearance on The View.

He also spoke with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast hosts while inside a gym to work out and dished on what viewers might expect when Season 7 episodes arrive on MTV.

Many viewers are wondering if they’ll see a conversation involving Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie, as they dated from 2009 through 2016 during the original Jersey Shore.

Sorrentino wouldn’t spill too many details but indicated that The Situation turns into “The Mediation” during some moments in the upcoming season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In speaking about his castmate Ronnie, he also suggested that it was an appropriate time for his return due to how he’s been handling himself in recent years.

The Situation explained why he welcomed Ronnie back

During his sit-down with Virtual Reali-Tea, Jersey Shore’s The Situation spoke about his castmate and friend Ronnie’s time away from the show and return to Family Vacation.

“For many years, Ronnie was concentrating on his mental health,” Sorrentino said, adding, “I think that is a very sensitive topic, and not everyone knows how to deal with that topic.”

“Now, on the other hand, The Situation, that’s my specialty,” he said regarding his role in the cast.

Sorrentino said he stayed in contact with Ronnie while he was away and realized he was doing much better in his life with handling his addiction, legal issues, and mental health.

“I had, for many months, always had check-ins with Ron already…and as he continued to do the right thing, we saw Ron more, and that’s why you see him on the season this year because he, you know, continued to do the right thing.”

Sorrentino has been through struggles of his own, involving addiction, prison time, and working on his mental health. He explained it allowed him to facilitate and mediate Ron’s reunion with the rest of their Jersey Shore castmates.

“My specialty is dealing with addiction, dealing with mental health, dealing with making mistakes in your life and trying to mount a comeback,” he explained.

“So I definitely tried to take the lead during that particular moment for everyone, just to make sure that we’re all in a good spot,” Sorrentino told Page Six.

Sorrentino has an upcoming tell-all memoir book including those topics and more called Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison.

Ronnie’s ex also returns to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Ronnie is one of two Jersey Shore OGs returning in Season 7 of Jersey Shore’s spinoff show. The other just so happens to be his ex-girlfriend, Sammi Sweetheart.

During her recent interview, Sammi didn’t entirely reveal if she and Ronnie had a one-on-one conversation all these years later while filming Family Vacation.

However, Sammi explained that she felt she was also in a good place to finally return and reunite with her castmates due to being in her 20s then and 36 now. She mentioned being more mature now compared to then and having moved on from her past with Ronnie.

Sammi, who is currently dating Justin May, also said she felt like Ronnie was more like a “co-worker” all these years later while filming Family Vacation.

Sorrentino told the Page Six podcast hosts that he was “very, very proud of the Sam that he saw” all these years later, adding that he didn’t need to mediate conversations with her and their castmates all that much.

“She’s in an amazing place, and it’s just an amazing time for her to tell her story and tell her story to the world as well,” Sorrentino said.

He mentioned he didn’t want to give too much away, “but Ron eventually comes in,” so viewers will see what unfolds with him and his castmates.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.