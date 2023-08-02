Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart shares what it’s like being around ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for Family Vacation

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when the Season 7 premiere hits, joining her castmates from the original series.

That may or may not include her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who she dated during the original show’s run on MTV.

Sammi has appeared at promotional events and media sessions in the lead-up to the show, including an appearance at Seaside Heights and stopping by ABC’s The View.

She was with castmates for both events, although Ronnie was noticeably absent despite appearing in the Family Vacation Season 7 trailer.

During one of her solo media appearances, Sammi talked about what it’s like to return to Jersey Shore after so many years away.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In particular, she shared how it has been to return to the show with her ex-boyfriend also part of the cast.

Sammi considers her ex ‘just like a co-worker’ in Jersey Shore return

Sammi famously dated Ronnie from 2009 through 2016 when Jersey Shore originally aired on MTV. Things went awry between the two castmates, leading to some difficult dramatic moments on reality TV and, ultimately, their breakup.

Following the split, Sammi didn’t return to the Jersey Shore spinoff in any of its first six seasons, opting to live her life away from reality TV. However, she’s matured and moved on, giving her room to return and reunite on Family Vacation Season 7.

During an interview with Page Six, Sammi was asked what she could reveal regarding a potential conversation between her and her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie. Sammi didn’t spill too many details on whether or not that anticipated chat happens but hinted it could.

“I feel like you gotta really watch this season,” Sammi explained, adding, “I never know what’s gonna happen. Every day I’m like, ‘What the hell is next in this house?’ Like there’s always something.”

“It’s like a co-worker at this point. You’re gonna see that all play out,” Sammi shared.

“A lot of people forget I dated him when I was in my younger 20s. I’m 36. I’ve dated multiple people after him. I’ve gone through life, so yeah, it’s just like a co-worker,” she said.

Sammi was also asked if she felt she was in a “safer place” to have a conversation with Ronnie now that he’s been working on his mental health and has been sober for two years.

“I personally am in a great place. Whatever he’s doing, as long as it’s positive and good, like, [I] wish him the best, but yeah, I’ve kind of like moved on [from] that vibe. So I kind of do my own thing and like keep it at that,” Sammi said.

She said she’s learned a lot and grown since her earlier days in reality TV, mentioning it was “totally a relief” to return without any relationship drama. Sammi said she can’t just sit and “sulk in the past,” indicating she’s moved on.

Sammi said her new boyfriend fits right in with Jersey Shore cast

Following her split with Ronni, Sammi dated Christian Biscardi from 2017 through 2021. However, she’s moved on to a new boyfriend, Justin May.

“My man was so excited for me. He’s so supportive…He’s like, ‘Do what you wanna do,’ and he’s chill,” Sammi said regarding talks with Justin about being on the show.

Sammi was asked about her boyfriend’s appearance on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and said he fit in just fine with the rest of the cast.

“I think he fit right in pretty well. He’s a meatball, just like everybody else…He did good with everybody,” Sammi said.

Based on Sammi’s comments, Jersey Shore fans will see how her life has evolved since her last appearance on the reality TV show. Whether or not the conversation with her ex happens remains to be seen.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.