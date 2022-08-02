Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola celebrates 1 year with boyfriend Justin May

Jersey Shore’s Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola celebrates anniversary with Justin May. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has had much to smile about lately.

Sammi’s clothing boutique Sweetheart Coast has flourished on the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey.

She also has an online store for customers to purchase their favorite clothing items, accessories, and home decor.

In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, her love life seems to be fulfilling.

She recently celebrated one year with her boyfriend, Justin May.

Sammi shared a sweet post in honor of her relationship as she seems happier than ever with her man by her side.

Jersey Shore alum Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola celebrates anniversary with Justin May

Except for her social media posts, Sammi has stayed out of the public eye since she stopped filming Jersey Shore.

She’s decided to stay away from reality TV, and based on how happy she is, it seems like it was the right move for her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She became Instagram official with Justin after a few months of dating him.

She finally showed him off to the world last Thanksgiving as she announced that she was “thankful” for him.

Now, the couple is celebrating a year of bliss together as they both shared separate tributes on their pages and showcased all of the fun they’ve had with various photos.

Sammi captioned her post, “The best 365 days with you.”

Justin shared a sweet post of his own, along with more pictures of them together.

He wrote in the caption, “It’s been an amazing year.”

Aside from their posts together on social media, details of their relationship have remained private. It’s unknown at this time what the future holds or if Sammi would consider getting engaged again.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola broke off engagement to Christian Biscardi last year

While Sammi seems happier than ever, her relationship with Justin came following an engagement with her former fiance, Christian Biscardi.

The two had plans to get married, but their nuptials were postponed a few times due to issues from the pandemic.

They never made it down the aisle, though, and she revealed that she was single in late spring of last year.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the breakup, but Sammi started dating Justin just a few months later.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future has in store for Sammi and whether or not she and Justin may consider wedding bells in their future.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.