Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares her thoughts on Sammi Giancola’s possible return to the show. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 premiered this month however, one cast member, in particular, stopped filming early.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appeared in the premiere episode as he nervously anticipated asking his girlfriend, Saffire Matos, to marry him. While he was nervous about his pending engagement, news spread that he was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute.

Following the incident, Ronnie decided it was best for him to take some time away from filming to focus on his own mental health.

The cast was supportive of his decision and wished the best for him. With Ronnie’s departure, longtime fans of Jersey Shore wondered if that opened the door for a return from his ex-girlfriend and fan favorite Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently spoke out about the possibility of Sammi returning to the show and whether or not she thought it would actually happen.

Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi says Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola ‘doesn’t care about money’ or returning to the show

Sadly for fans, Nicole didn’t appear too optimistic that Sammi was going to be making a return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation anytime soon. During an interview on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, Nicole shared her thoughts on Sammi.

She said that the cast has tried several times to convince Sammi to return to the show. Nicole even asked her to pop in for “just a girls dinner” to “catch up.”

She said, however, that her invitation was declined. Nicole shared that Sammi “wants nothing to do with the show.”

She added, “There’s literally nothing we can do. We all tried. She doesn’t care about [money].”

In her time since filming with Jersey Shore, Sammi has done well for herself and runs a successful business called Sweetheart Coast. The store is located on the boardwalk in New Jersey and is a boutique that offers women’s fashion items.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola has a new man

Despite being ready to walk down the aisle with her fiance Christian Biscardi last year, the couple decided to go their separate ways in the Summer of 2021.

Months later, Sammi showed off her new man in an Instagram post over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sammi poses with a new man. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Many fans thought Sammi clearly had a type as they felt her new boyfriend, Justin May, resembled both Ronnie and Christian.

Sammi seems really happy in her life and likely doesn’t want to screw anything up by returning to the show.

While fans probably won’t be seeing Sammi on their TV anytime soon, they can certainly keep up with the rest of the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as Season 5 continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.