Jersey Shore fans think Sammi Giancola ‘has a type’, compare new boyfriend to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola recently made her social media debut with her new boyfriend on Thanksgiving.

The post was the first time Sammi has been seen with another man since her split from Christian Biscardi this past summer when the two of them decided to end their engagement.

After seeing Sammi’s new man, Jersey Shore fans couldn’t help but feel that she “has a type” as they thought he had a stark resemblance to her infamous ex-boyfriend and former costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Both Ronnie and Christian are short, stocky men with muscular builds and that typical “guido” look Sammi often bragged about preferring.

Her new boyfriend shared the same overall look, and Jersey Shore fans made sure to point out the similarities to Ronnie.

Jersey Shore fans think Sammi Giancola’s new boyfriend resembles Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Sammi’s new boyfriend posed next to her and Jersey Shore fans couldn’t help but think he resembled Ronnie.

They felt that Sammi definitely has a type and joked about the similarities between him and her ex-boyfriends.

One Reddit user noted her love for “short, stocky men,”

Another commenter chimed in and joked that her new boyfriend was the “Walmart Ronnie.”

Some people even thought he looked like a “perfect combo of Ron and her ex.”

All in all, it was apparent to many people that Sammi’s boyfriends tend to have “common physical traits.”

Is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro jealous of Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s new man?

Shortly after Sammi posted a photo with her new boyfriend, Ronnie took to his Instagram page and posted a throwback photo.

In the picture, he was shirtless and in great physical shape.

He captioned the post, “After today’s meal…. It’s back to this… happy Thanksgiving 🍁 tag someone your thankful for 👇🏻”

The timing of the post made it seem as though he was trying to compete with Sammi’s new man. It’s no secret that he’s always had a soft spot for Sammi even though they’ve been broken up for several years.

Ronnie has spent time recently focusing on himself and his own mental health. He recently celebrated being six months sober, a major accomplishment in his life.

He temporarily took a break from filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation. It’s unknown at this time if he will appear in the new season when it premieres.

An air date for the new season has yet to be released by MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.