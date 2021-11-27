Jersey Shore critics slam Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for posting clickbait, turning off comments on posts

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was bashed by followers for his use of clickbait. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has shared several clickbait posts recently and his followers have had enough of it.

Ronnie often shares misleading information to get his social media followers to click into the story as he likely gets paid each time someone views the link.

In addition, Ronnie is known to disable the comments on those posts as to not catch the heat from those who are irritated with his new side hustle.

In his most recent post, however, Ronnie left the comments on and his fans took the opportunity to voice their frustration.

His followers did not hold back when it came to sharing their opinion on his excessive use of clickbait posts.

Jersey Shore critics slam Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s click bait posts

Ronnie shared a throwback photo of himself where he appeared shirtless and in good physical shape.

He captioned the photo, “After today’s meal…. It’s back to this… happy Thanksgiving 🍁 tag someone your thankful for 👇🏻”

Several people took the opportunity to comment on the post and roasted him for his recent behavior on social media.

One hater joked that Ronnie was “going wild” since he finally left his comments on for once.

Critics slam Ronnie in his comments. Pic credit: @htx._.cyris/Instagram

Another commented and said, “HE DIED [broken heart emoji] (link in Bio)”

The comment made reference to Ronnie’s clickbait articles in which he posts false headlines about different reality TV stars dying in order to trick people into reading the link.

Critics slam Ronnie in his comments. Pic credit: @stackletoast/Instagram

Many others chimed in as some were shocked his post didn’t include more clickbait articles.

Another made a snark remark and wrote, “Gym, tan, spam linkinbio.”

Critics slam Ronnie in his comments. Pic credit: @stovenets/@rickstir7272/Instagram

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro vows to get in shape after Sammi Giancola showed off her new man

Aside from critics coming after Ronnie in his latest post, the photo was ironically timed to coincide with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s social media debut with her new boyfriend.

Sammi poses with a new man. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

It may have been a mere coincidence that Ronnie’s vow to get in shape came at the same time as Sammi’s new relationship was made public, but longtime Jersey Shore fans know that he’s always had a weak spot for his ex-girlfriend.

It seems as though Ronnie may be trying to compete for his former flame’s attention.

Things haven’t exactly been going well for him in his relationship with fiancee Saffire Matos. The two of them recently took some time apart to repair some of the issues in their relationship.

They were spotted together recently, causing fans to wonder if they were back together.

Whether Ronnie’s recent post was an attempt to gain Sammi’s attention remains to be seen, but it’s clear his followers have had enough of his social media behavior.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.