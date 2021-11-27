Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro vows to get back in shape after seeing Sammi Giancola with her new man

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seems like he may not be completely over Sammi Giancola. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has always seemed to have a weakness for his ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and his latest social media post proves that he likely still thinks about her.

Sammi recently went public with her new man on Thanksgiving when she shared a post of them together and captioned it with the word “thankful.”

The post was the first time Sammi was seen with someone new following the end of her engagement to Christian Biscardi this past summer.

Following Sammi’s new relationship reveal, Ronnie shared a throwback photo of himself without a shirt on and in peak physical shape.

He captioned the photo, “After today’s meal…. It’s back to this…”

The post coming so soon after Sammi’s makes it seem as though he’s got something to prove as he potentially competes with her new love interest.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had a tough go at relationships since breaking up with Sammi Giancola

It would come as no surprise to Jersey Shore fans if Ronnie was still hung up on Sammi as it seems as though he hasn’t found true happiness since the two of them broke up several years ago.

He spent a long time in a tumultuous relationship with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jenn Harley and found himself facing several legal challenges due to their crazy fights.

Following his split from Jenn, Ronnie met Saffire Matos and the two of them quickly became engaged after a little over a year of being together.

Despite seeming like he had finally settled down and found happiness, he and Saffire have taken some time apart to focus on themselves and mend the issues in their relationship.

While the couple appears to have recently spent some time together, Ronnie’s recent throwback post begs the question of whether he’s truly over Sammi.

Jersey Shore fans think Sammi Giancola is to blame for Ronnie Ortiz Magro’s proposal to Saffire Matos

Following his proposal to Saffire Matos, several fans wondered whether Sammi was to blame for his seemingly rushed commitment.

They felt that Ronnie was desperate to appear happy as his ex had clearly moved on with her own life and so he proposed in an attempt to keep up with her.

Now that she has ended her engagement and moved on with someone new, it seems that Ronnie continues to set his sights on competing with Sammi’s relationships.

Sammi doesn’t seem to be phased by what Ronnie does, however, as she looks happier than ever alongside her new man.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.