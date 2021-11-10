Jersey Shore fans say Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ‘jumped the gun’ with Saffire Matos, blame ex-girlfriend Sammi Giancola

Jersey Shore fans blame Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s rushed engagement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently proposed to Saffire Matos a little over a year after being together. Jersey Shore fans felt he may have “jumped the gun” on their relationship and they’re blaming the fast pace on his ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Sammi and Ronnie’s toxic relationship was front and center during the earlier years of Jersey Shore.

The on-again-off-again couple spent several seasons fighting with one another and breaking up as their castmates did their best not to be involved.

Their relationship was so tense that when the cast reunited to start filming the Jersey Shore Family Vacation spinoff, Sammi wanted nothing to do with it. She felt it was better for her to leave that part of her life in the past.

At the time of the spinoff, Sammi was engaged to her boyfriend Christian Biscardi. Despite the fact that Sammi and Christian ultimately called off their engagement, fans are blaming Sammi’s wedding plans for Ronnie’s rushed proposal to Saffire.

Jersey Shore fans blame Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s rushed proposal

Ronnie and Saffire’s recent social media activity has led fans to believe they may have split up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Because of this, several Jersey Shore followers took to Reddit to express their opinion on their relationship and many think Ronnie rushed into getting engaged because Sammi was getting married.

One Reddit user said, “I personally think Ron jumped the gun on his engagement because Sam was getting married.”

They went on to point out that Ronnie tends to jump from relationships quickly and should probably focus on being single for a while.

Fan thinks Ronnie “jumped the gun.” Pic credit: @AttitudeOk2384/Reddit

A separate follower thought Ronnie proposed to Saffire “to make himself look better.”

They also thought he might have done it because he felt it would be “good optics” for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Followers think Ronnie got engaged for the wrong reasons. Pic credit: @NewDecision9253/Reddit

Will Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Ronnie is currently on a break from filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation with the rest of his castmates as he needed to take some time to focus on his own mental health.

Despite recently celebrating six months of sobriety, fans wondered if Ronnie had cut ties with MTV for good since there was no sign of him with the rest of his costars as they filmed for the new season in Florida.

There had been some buzz recently that if Ronnie chose not to return that Sammi might make a comeback to the franchise.

In addition to Ronnie’s absence, fans became suspicious that Sammi was hinting at a comeback due to a TikTok video she filmed.

In the clip, Sammi could be seen with her friends at the boardwalk where the original season of Jersey Shore was filmed.

As of right now, there are no plans for Sammi to return to the cast.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.