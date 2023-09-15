Angelina Pivarnick wishes MTV would give her a solo show after latest Jersey Shore: Family Vacation drama

An accumulation of upsetting events from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation may have Angelina Pivarnick searching for her own show.

The 37-year-old reality TV star was recently amid more drama in an episode that featured castmates unhappy with her, but not totally due to her own doing as another castmate stirred things up.

Since the episode aired, many viewers seemingly had Angelina’s back and called out Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, among other cast members.

The recent uproar, one of many instances in which Angelina’s been involved in confrontations and drama on the show, could lead to her finding a solo show to star in.

Taking to social media, the JS star retweeted a fan’s comment in which they suggested she “needs her own show” so she can be “genuinely happy.”

“I wish,” Angelina wrote with praying hands emojis, adding, “I have never been asked. So prob won’t happen.”

Fans seem ready for an Angelina Pivarnick solo show

In the comments of Angelina’s retweet, many fans dropped by to express their interest in seeing her on a new show. Many said they wanted that because of how she was treated on Jersey Shore and the spinoff Family Vacation.

“Yes! We definitely need an Angelinaer spinoff show,” a fan wrote.

“Wish @angelinamtvjs had her own with people that are real and not in a mean girl clique,” one commenter said.

Another suggested Angelina could have her own show focused on her “evolving and traveling finding” herself “outside of Jersey Shore.

“I would definitely watch. Sending positive vibes,” they said, while another commenter suggested, “Her own dating show.”

Angelina appeared in the first two seasons of Jersey Shore and made cameos in other seasons. She’s yet to appear on her own spinoff show or one co-starring another castmate.

Her castmates Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D have been featured in A Double Shot at Love, so a dating show for Angelina seems like a great concept.

Snooki and JWoww co-starred in a spinoff of the same name with four seasons on MTV from 2012 through 2015. However, the drama between Angelina and most of her castmates might make negotiating a show co-starring someone else tricky.

Angelina had a rough past few episodes of the JS spinoff

The last two episodes of Jersey Shore proved difficult for Angelina, as the most recent featured her getting blasted by castmates when she showed up at Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s home for a charcuterie party.

The JS star was confronted due to castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino informing Jenni “JWoww” Farley about how Angelina made a fuss at his wife’s boutique opening. Earlier in the episode, Angelina was the only one who attended the soft opening, and she commented at length about how the rest of Mike’s castmates weren’t there.

Mike later told JWoww that Angelina made his wife’s boutique opening all about that, which led to the women at Snooki’s party telling Angelina they no longer wanted to be friends with her.

Those incidents had many fans calling out Mike and the women for “bullying” behavior. Angelina had previously asked Mike not to tell the other women she was “starting s**t,” which he promised not to.

In addition, the previous episode featured Angelina realizing that the man she’d thought was her dad all her life was not. A DNA test taken by her and her sister revealed both had the same mother but not the same father.

Angelina posted several days ago about how painful it was for her to deal with the idea that her identity for many years was a lie.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.