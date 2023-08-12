Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley says she’s ‘scared of’ Andy Cohen — Here’s why

Jenni “JWoww” Farley was “petrified” of Andy Cohen following a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live!

The MTV star appeared on Andy’s show alongside her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates and dished on how Andy made her feel during his interrogation.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ Out and About podcast, Jenni spilled the tea about her feelings toward the Bravo celebrity.

According to Jenni, Andy makes her feel uneasy during interviews.

Jenni admitted, “I was petrified. He scares me.”

Although Jenni was afraid of the late-night talk show host, her castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola disagreed, calling Andy “nice.” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi chimed in, asking Jenni to elaborate on her statements.

Jenni’ JWoww’ Farley calls Andy Cohen’ intimidating’

“He’s intimidating because you never know what’s gonna come out of his mouth, and as a woman, you can become very insecure very quickly,” Jenni explained.

Jenni added that every time she goes on Andy’s show, he asks her how much plastic surgery she’s had, something she thinks doesn’t need to be addressed at this point.

“I’m just like, ‘it’s 2023, bro,'” Jenni added. “Like, who gives a s**t?”

Jenni and most of her Jersey Shore castmates have undergone plastic surgery

Speaking of plastic surgery, Jenni has been open about the work she’s had done to alter her appearance. When she was 18 years old, Jenni had her first surgery, a breast augmentation, which was inspired by her “girl crush,” Carmen Electra.

And Jenni likely won’t be stopping any time soon. In 2016, she told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m always the one that says, ‘Do it for the right reasons. Do it because it’s like truly what you want to make yourself happy.”

“I’m not getting any younger. I’m going to do the non-invasive surgeries and things like that to stay youthful so I don’t, when I’m like 50, 60, 70, have to do the more dramatic ones,” the mom of two added.

Jenni isn’t the only Jersey Shore star to go under the knife. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had liposuction on his midsection to sculpt his six-pack abs, Snooki has had a breast lift and Botox injections in her forehead, and Angela Privarnick admitted to having a liquid facelift, including cheek fillers and PDO thread lifts.

As for the rest of the cast, it’s only speculation as to what they have had done. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is rumored to have gotten filler in his cheeks and Botox in his forehead, and it’s speculated that Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, DJ Pauly D, and Sammi Giancola had similar, less-invasive procedures performed to enhance their looks.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.