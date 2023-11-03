Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino explains his ‘beef’ with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on Family Vacation

Vinny Guadagnino recently shared that his “beef” with Jersey Shore castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is “no different” from his other castmates.

A recent episode of Family Vacation featured more of Ronnie’s reunion with his JS castmates, including separate one-on-one chats with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick.

Ronnie, who has been away from the show for several seasons, also had a reunion with the majority of the cast, sans his ex-girlfriend, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

During the initial group meeting, he owned up to his previous behavior, apologized to his castmates, and said he wanted to work toward being their friend again and in their lives.

Before Ronnie departed, Angelina pulled him aside for a private chat about her issues with castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley not liking her.

While they were away, it was brought to Vinny’s attention by one of his castmates that Ronnie felt Vinny didn’t like him.

Vinny explained what his ‘beef’ with Ronnie is about

During the November 2 episode of Family Vacation, Snooki, JWoww, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, and Vinny Guadagnino sat at a table together and discussed their castmate Ronnie’s visit.

Snooki mentioned that during a separate interaction with Ronnie, he told her, “Everyone’s like really nice to me, but Vinny.”

While Vinny was surprised by that, Snooki joked she told Ronnie that “Vinny’s just miserable.”

“He goes, ‘Vinny has an issue with me,'” Snooki said.

“Maybe they got beef,” castmate Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio suggested.

“I don’t have any different beef than everybody. I want to see [Ronnie] for years, go on the right path,” Vinny told his castmates.

“It was a good, like, reconnection, to remember what he’s fighting for. Get to experience it for a day. Get to experience what it felt like to just laugh with people,” Vinny said of the visit.

Ronnie had only appeared as a guest member briefly in recent seasons of Family Vacation after announcing he was stepping away from the show in 2021 to “get healthy.”

However, his return has seemingly opened the door for more interactions between Ronnie and his castmates. He’s also mentioned he wants to be full-time in the cast again, but that remains to be seen.

Ronnie talked with Angelina about her and JWoww’s issues

During the recent episode, Angelina also attempted to get Ronnie’s thoughts on why JWoww has such issues with her.

“Everything I do is wrong. She’s like, ‘I don’t like you.’ I’m like, ‘Really? OK,'” Angelina shared with Ronnie.

She asked how Ronnie and Mike could co-exist for so many years, with Ronnie recalling they didn’t get along from the start.

“Your guys’ relationship, it’s like worse than me and Mike’s,” he told Angelina.

He admitted that he and Mike “didn’t like each other over some stupidity,” but then one day decided they actually liked each other.

Highlight footage from other episodes of MTV’s Jersey Shore that showed the evolution of Mike and Ronnie’s friendship.

“You and Jenny just don’t like each other,” he told Angelina but couldn’t come up with any reason.

Regarding suggestions for how to co-exist, Ronnie said, “Don’t acknowledge her” or “kill her with kindness.” However, with the seemingly constant drama between Angelina and JWoww, it would be surprising for viewers to see kindness happen between them.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.