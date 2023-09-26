Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren expecting third baby — See the Jersey Shore star’s announcement

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have found themselves in a “situation” because the MTV stars are going to be parents to three under three!

Mike “The Situation” and his wife Lauren took to their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday to announce the exciting news with a pair of matching posts.

Each uploaded a carousel of family photos, including themselves and their two young children, Romeo, 2, and Mia, 1.

In the first pic, the Sorrentinos posed from inside their New Jersey home’s kitchen as Lauren proudly held up a series of sonogram photos.

The soon-to-be family of five headed outside for their second shot, again showing off their sonogram photos of Baby Sitch #3.

They continued to pose for a few more outdoor shots, and Lauren and Mia posed for an adorable mommy-daughter photo in the last slide.

The posts were captioned, “Good things come in threes 🥹 Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024.”

And, of course, Jersey Shore fans and Mike and Lauren’s castmates showed up in the comments to send their well wishes.

Jersey Shore cast and viewers congratulate Mike and Lauren Sorrentino on their third bundle of joy

Jersey Shore’s official Instagram account was one of the first to comment, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS 🥹❤️.”

DJ Pauly D’s witty comment read, “Hat trick!!!” while his girlfriend Nikki wrote, “All the feels!” along with a series of happy emoticons.

Vinny Guadagnino commented, “Anotha one.”

Jersey Shore cast members and fans wished the Sorrentinos well amid their baby news. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

“You’re gonna need a bigger table,” joked one Jersey Shore fan.

Mike and Lauren will become parents to three under three next spring when Baby Sitch #3 arrives

Mike and Lauren welcomed their firstborn child, son Romeo Reign, in May 2021, and his little sister, Mia Bella, arrived in January 2023.

In addition to two older siblings, Baby Sorrentino #3 will join several other Jersey Shore kids, including Pauly D’s daughter Amabella, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley’s kids Meilani and Greyson, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s daughter Ariana, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s kids Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo, and Deena Cortese’s sons C.J. and Cameron.

Mike and Lauren’s bundle of joy comes on the heels of some tough times. The couple lost a pregnancy in 2019 when Lauren miscarried shortly after Mike went to prison for tax evasion.

Lauren shared that the night Mike came home from prison, they conceived, but she miscarried seven weeks later.

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing,” Lauren shared. “If I didn’t have my faith, I wouldn’t be here.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.