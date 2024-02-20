Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley says fans’ jaws ‘will hit the floor’ for Sammi and Ronnie’s reunion

An anticipated reunion on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is definitely going to be something viewers want to see, according to Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

The big moment is set to arrive during Season 7 of the spinoff, which recently premiered on MTV.

Sammi and Ronnie infamously dated during MTV’s original run of Jersey Shore and for a short while afterward, but eventually broke up because of their tumultuous relationship.

Following the breakup, they both moved on, with Sammi staying away from reality TV and Ronnie appearing on the spinoff as a guest and main cast member.

However, things became super interesting with Family Vacation Season 6 as Sammi made her big return to the show, joining most of the cast except Ronnie.

During the season, he was still a guest cast member and briefly appeared to visit some of his castmates and make amends. Sammi skipped that group meeting to spend time with her boyfriend, Justin May, so things wouldn’t get awkward.

With Season 7, Ronnie was announced as a main cast member, meaning he and Sammi would have to cross paths, which was teased in the trailers before the premiere.

JWoww says viewers should ‘expect sparks’ at reunion

Many viewers anxiously anticipate the big moment when Sammi and Ronnie finally reunite. Their castmate JWoww seemed to tease that it’s must-see reality TV.

She appeared at Sunday’s 2024 Peoples Choice Awards along with castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and they were asked about the big reunion.

“When I tell you that your jaw will hit the floor, your jaw will hit the floor. I have goosebumps right now,” JWoww said, per People.

JWoww also indicated that it “needed to be done. We all had to live under a house together; it just needed to be done.”

Mike said he “wants to see what happens too” when his castmates reunite.

In Season 6, Mike helped arrange Ronnie’s visit as they’d been communicating while he was away from the cast. Mike often checked in on Ronnie as he was away from the show, addressing his sobriety and mental health.

In addition, Mike gave Sammi a heads-up ahead of Ronnie’s visit so she could avoid the awkward interaction while her boyfriend was with her. However, the interaction will happen based on scenes in the Season 7 trailers.

Snooki also teased her castmates’ reunion for Season 7

JWoww said viewers’ jaws would hit the floor over the reunion, and her castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had similar remarks about it.

She said having everyone in the same room “brings a lot of drama” to the show, which many fans love to see.

“It was weird, but we didn’t wanna like make it awkward, even though we know it was awkward. I can’t wait to see it because the energy was wild,” she shared.

“We all felt like … it was just weird. It was weird. So I’m excited to see how it plays out, but um, yeah, it’s still a little weird,” Snooki said of the reunion.

As of this writing, it’s still unclear when the reunion teased in the trailers will happen, but it will in Season 7. It’s also unknown if Sammi and Ronnie will stay apart during group interactions or have one-to-one conversations.

However, based on JWoww and Snooki’s comments, viewers won’t want to miss the episode where Sammi and Ronnie finally reunite after ten years apart!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.