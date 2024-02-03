Jersey Shore’s Snooki comments on Ronnie’s ‘awkward’ and ‘weird’ reunion with Sammi Sweetheart

According to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, an anticipated Jersey Shore reunion between Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was “awkward” and “weird” during filming.

The former couple will appear with the rest of their Jersey Shore castmates in the upcoming Family Vacation Season 7.

While the previous season featured Sammi’s return to the show after over 10 years away from reality TV, she and Ronnie never had any scenes filmed together.

Season 7 spoilers revealed months ago that the two were in the same location at the same time, as the cast filmed together.

A teaser trailer and poster revealed that Ronnie’s return to join the main cast is a big part of the new season, which includes the big reunion everyone is waiting for.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Snooki discussed what it was actually like during the former lovers’ reunion as she gave some insight into what’s on the way for viewers.

Snooki said having castmates together in the same room ‘brings a lot of drama’

“We didn’t ever think that Sam was actually ever gonna come back because I feel like she was so content with like not coming back. So the fact that she changed her mind and she did, so frickin’ happy,” Snooki told TooFab of her co-star’s return.

In Season 6, Sammi finally returned as a part of the Jersey Shore cast after 11 years away. Ronnie appeared as a guest cast member. He appeared in several episodes, with a significant visit to make amends with his castmates ahead of a potential return to the show.

Sammi avoided any interaction with him, as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino gave her a heads up so she and her boyfriend, Justin May, could be away during Ronnie’s visit.

“So the fact that we have Sam back and now Ron’s back, and then we have Angelina and Deena together, it’s just like we have all of us in the same room. It’s crazy. And it’s a lot and it brings a lot of drama,” Snooki shared.

Ronnie and Sammi originally dated during the Jersey Shore seasons on MTV that ran from 2009 to 2012. They continued dating after the original show’s run ended. However, there was plenty of drama and emotional turmoil throughout their relationship, ultimately leading to the couple’s split for good in 2016.

It’s years later, and they’ve each moved on in their lives. Ronnie, who was focused on addressing his sobriety and mental health in recent years, now has a daughter in his life. Sammi is with a boyfriend she’s serious with, even teasing “wedding bells” in previous comments she’s made.

Still, fans are waiting to see what will be said between Ronnie and Sammi after all these years apart.

Snooki said things were ‘weird’ and ‘awkward’ during filming

Snooki said the shared experiences of the Jersey Shore cast members growing older made it somewhat easier to all be together. However, it didn’t make Sammi and Ronnie’s reunion any more comfortable.

“It was definitely weird, but we didn’t wanna like make it awkward, even though we know it was awkward. I can’t wait to see it because the energy was wild,” she shared. “We all felt like … it was just weird. It was weird. So I’m excited to see how it plays out, but um, yeah, it’s still a little weird,” Snooki told Too Fab.

Based on Snooki’s comments, fans watching the anticipated reunion might see things similarly.

She said viewers will “probably react like we all did, like, wow, this is awkward, like, I’m embarrassed, like what is happening?” and added, “It’s literally, Sam was here, Ron’s all the way over here, like no eye contact. You’ll see!”

Footage of Sammi and Ronnie filming together again leaked months ago, and the teaser trailer confirmed that they’ll be in the same place at the same time on episodes. However, it appears they’ll be spaced far apart for at least one of the cast’s events out and about.

That said, Sammi previously explained that she views herself as having moved on from the drama of her tumultuous relationship with Ronnie years ago and can now “co-exist” with him on the show as co-workers and castmates.

And according to Snooki, the whole cast will be together beyond Season 7 for more of the Jersey Shore spinoff.

“We’re actually starting to film our next season all this week and then next week. So yeah, we are, we’re all together and it’s gonna be crazy and just get ready for all these seasons coming,” she teased.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres Thursday, February 8 at 8/7c on MTV.