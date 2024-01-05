Jersey Shore Sammi Sweetheart reacts to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunion in Family Vacation 7 teaser trailer

The Jersey Shore reunion fans have been waiting for seems like it will finally happen!

While the Family Vacation Season 6 cast members reunited for the two-part reunion special aired on MTV several weeks ago, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was notably absent.

He wasn’t part of the main cast for Season 6, but he had a significant cameo appearance and story during the season as he started to make amends with castmates.

Another major story intersected with Ronnie’s appearance, as his ex-girlfriend, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, returned for a Jersey Shore show after being away for over ten years.

However, Sammi never crossed paths or spoke with Ronnie during her return season, despite him visiting with the rest of the cast.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Based on a new teaser trailer, that will happen when Season 7 arrives on MTV, but Sammi has some reservations about it.

Sammi reacts to potential Ronnie reunion in Season 7 trailer

“It’s the moment….we’ve all…. been waiting for,” a female narrator says as several other clips and sound bites play.

One scene involves a dark SUV pulling up to a house, and another shows Ronnie getting luggage from the back of the vehicle.

“I feel like this is where I belong,” Ronnie’s voice says as he begins to walk toward a house.

The rest of the cast is shown sitting at a table, including Ronnie’s ex, Sammi.

“I think we’ve all known for quite some time that Ron’s coming back,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino tells the group.

“Hell no,” Sammi says in footage shown immediately after.

The teaser trailer also shows footage from an official “Jerzday” celebration in Atlantic City, New Jersey, minus Ronnie, The Situation unveiling his new book, cast members doing yoga with goats, and other antics.

A scene briefly suggests that Sammi and Angelina Pivarnick have a heated argument over something, but it’s unclear what it’s all about.

However, the focus of the teaser is clearly Ronnie’s return, as that black is again shown arriving at a neighborhood or restaurant area.

Ronnie cries in the new trailer with Sammi nearby

The Situation announces, “Ron’s back,” as he’s shown hugging other cast members. Sammi is shown sitting on the couch, possibly disinterested in hugging it out.

“Am I living in a Twilight Zone?” Sammi asks in another possibly unrelated scene.

There’s also footage from a dinner featuring everyone together, with Ronnie and Sammi seated at the table, although a reasonable distance apart. Ronnie is shown crying, but it’s unknown if it’s due to being with his castmates or some spicy food he ate.

The teaser trailer kept things under wraps regarding Sammi and Ronnie having a one-to-one chat or hugging upon seeing each other again.

The two castmates were in a tumultuous relationship after dating throughout the original run of Jersey Shore from 2009 until 2012. They officially broke up in 2016.

Sammi departed the MTV show, seeming done with reality TV for good. Ronnie continued to participate in the spinoffs, including Family Vacation, until stepping away for several years to address mental health, legal issues, and a situation involving the custody of his daughter.

With Sammi’s return for Season 6, she also indicated she’d moved on and matured since her days of dating Ronnie. In interviews, she even said she viewed Ronnie as a “co-worker” now for TV.

During the season, she introduced her new boyfriend, Justin May, to the rest of her castmates. However, the couple conveniently skipped out on Ronnie’s visit with the JS cast in Florida.

It’s unknown how much interaction Sammi will have with Ronnie during his return on Season 7, but the teaser has likely piqued many fans’ interest.

When does Family Vacation Season 7 return?

It isn’t a long wait for fans to see their favorites from the Jersey Shore.

As previously reported, several Jersey Shore OGs currently appear on an MTV crossover. Angelina, The Situation, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley are guest hosts on Ridiculousness.

The first two episodes featuring the JS stars premiered on Thursday, January 4, on MTV.

Those episodes should fill a short void until Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 officially drops its debut episode. Viewers will see it on MTV on Thursday, February 8, as part of “Jerzday.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres Thursday, February 8, at 8/7c on MTV.