Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro makes big move while away from reality TV

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently made a significant move as he continues building his life outside reality television.

Family Vacation viewers have seen Ronnie in a few recent appearances on MTV’s spinoff show, as he reunited with most of his castmates.

During an emotional episode, Ronnie visited with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

That included apologies from Ronnie for his mistakes and issues caused toward his MTV castmates, whom he considers friends and like family.

While his ex-girlfriend, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, wasn’t part of that reunion, many viewers expect she and Ronnie will talk in the show’s next season.

Meanwhile, Ronnie has seemingly found himself a comfortable place to reside while not making sporadic cameo appearances on Family Vacation.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro moved into new Miami residence

According to The Sun, Ronnie has officially moved into a $1.2 million Miami mansion with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a three-car garage, and an in-ground pool.

Other features of Ronnie’s beautiful 2,500-square-foot property are its water softener, water purifiers, high-tech camera system, LED lights, and tanning area.

Ronnie sold his Los Angeles residence earlier this year before moving to Florida.

He initially purchased that 5,800-square-foot mansion for $1.9 million in 2020 and lived there with his daughter, Ariana Sky Magro, 4, whom he had with his ex, Jenn Harley.

Jenn previously traveled from Las Vegas to Los Angeles to visit her daughter. Eventually, Ronnie and Jenn moved to Miami, Florida, to live in different residences, making it easier for both to have visits with Ariana.

She and Ronnie previously had a tumultuous relationship and a rough custody battle but appear to be on much better terms now.

Jenn listed her Las Vegas home for $1.5 million this past January. Last month, Monsters and Critics reported Jenn welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Joe Ambrosole, her third child overall.

Viewers have seen Ronnie appear briefly in Family Vacation episodes, including Season 6, where he visited with castmates as they were in Florida at Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Resort.

Ronnie has indicated that he’d like to make a full-time return to Jersey Shore, following his stepping away from the MTV show several years ago to address mental health issues and sobriety.

Some consider Ronnie’s recent visit to make amends with castmates a step towards repairing his relationships and potentially rejoining the cast.

Ronnie traveled to NYC with his daughter to enjoy holiday scene

Ronnie recently headed from the typically warmer Florida region of the country to the colder but beautifully decorated city area of New York.

He shared several videos and images on his Instagram page and IG Story, showing some holiday lights and decorations.

“Big thank you to @santaclausewonderland #NYC Check it out,” he wrote on one of his IG Story slides, which showed a Christmas tree and NYC buildings at night.

Another slide that Ronnie shared captured his daughter’s excitement to be a part of the holiday festivities as she smiled up at him.

In the photo, Ariana wore a red Christmas hat and pink jacket as she smiled at her dad. Beside them was a decorated Christmas tree featuring postcards among the decorations.

It’s unknown how long Ronnie’s NYC trip was for, but it appears he’s been doing a bit of traveling lately.

As reported earlier this month, Ronnie appeared with castmates in Arizona, including his ex, Sammi, for filming of footage presumably for the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

That anticipated reunion of the Jersey Shore exes after their dramatic and rocky relationship ended years ago will likely occur in Season 7.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is TBA for MTV.