Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex welcomes Jenn Harley welcomes her third baby after ‘traumatic experience’

Jenn Harley has welcomed a baby boy, her first child, with her boyfriend Joe Ambrosole!

It’s Jenn’s third child, as she has two others, including one with Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Jenn dated Ronnie for several years after his breakup with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Based on recent updates, Jenn also seems to be in much better spirits following a painful and “traumatic experience” related to giving birth.

She shared several social media posts to update fans and followers about the story and showed her new baby.

A recent Instagram Story video clip featured Jenn in a hospital bed with her baby sleeping against her chest.

“Going home soon!” she wrote in the Instagram Story slide shared on Friday.

Jenn Harley holds her new baby in an IG Story video. Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Jenn says her baby is ‘healthy’ after ‘traumatic experience’

Jenn shared an Instagram post on Friday as she posed outdoors beside her boyfriend and gave a peace sign. In her caption, she shared her story of having painful contractions and eventually giving birth.

She detailed a rough experience with going into labor, indicating that she “was in so much pain” from her contractions, which were “1-2 min apart.”

“I felt like my bones were breaking inside my body, I’ve never been in pain like this,” Jenn said in part of her caption.

“I really do not know how you moms do this the whole way through with out it!” the JS alum said regarding epidurals.

“We had a pretty traumatic experience even through the birth I will share the rest of the story on the next post! Thanks for all the positive vibes and messages from everyone we appreciate it!” Jenn wrote.

As of this writing, Jenn hadn’t shared any other posts on her Instagram feed with more details about her story.

According to Page Six, she previously shared another Instagram Story update, which showed part of her baby’s face while sleeping.

“Baby boy is here! He is healthy! Thank you everyone for the DMs I see you!” Jenn wrote on the IG Story pic.

Who are Jenn Harley’s other children?

Jenn has two children, both from previous relationships. Her first child was son Mason, 16. She shares Mason with her ex-husband, Joshua Rogers.

As mentioned, Jenn previously dated Ronnie from Jersey Shore in a tumultuous relationship from 2017 to 2019. That relationship involved both of them being arrested for domestic violence charges.

They share a daughter, Ariana, 5, although the co-parenting specifics remain unclear.

In 2021, Ronnie left Jersey Shore to work to “seek medical treatment for mental health issues.” He also revealed he’d moved to Miami, Florida. In March 2023, during his brief return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie shared that he had full custody of Ariana.

As of July, Jenn had shared she officially became a Miami resident, which likely makes it easier for her to spend time with Ariana.

Ronnie recently returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to address most of his castmates and apologize for previous issues he caused for them.

However, his ex, Sammi Sweetheart, skipped a potentially awkward reunion by leaving with her current boyfriend for the day. After getting a heads up from her castmate, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Sammi said she preferred not to see her ex after their drama-filled relationship.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.