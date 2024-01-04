Jersey Shore stars Angelina Pivarnick and The Situation to appear in MTV crossover

As Jersey Shore recently wrapped up another season of Family Vacation on MTV, viewers are awaiting Season 7.

During the hiatus, they’ll see three of the show’s stars appear in an MTV crossover.

Angelina Pivarnick, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley will appear on the network’s Ridiculousness.

The trio will fill in as guest hosts on the long-running program, which looks at the wildest clips from the internet.

Longtime co-host Chanel West Coast’s departure left a void on the show, which has brought in various celebrities as guest hosts.

The latest announcement arrives ahead of Family Vacation Season 7, which debuts in the coming year as filming has occurred.

Angelina, JWoww, and The Situation will appear in 10 back-to-back episodes of MTV’s Ridiculousness with hosts Rob Dyrdek and Steelo Brim and their guest co-host, Nina Agda.

The Jersey Shore stars are the latest celebrities to appear as guest hosts on the show after Chanel West Coast left last year as she welcomed her first child and moved on to other projects.

Agdal, B. Simone, Brie ‘Bella’ Garcia, Brittney Elena, Camille Kostek, Carly Aquilino, Draya Michele, and Karrueche Tran were several of the other Ridiculousness celebrity guest hosts.

Ridiculousness has been on MTV since 2011. With 37 seasons, fans repeatedly see the episodes on the network among other shows like Catfish, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and The Challenge.

The Ridiculousness show has spawned several spinoffs, including Messyness featuring Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon, and Teddy Ray.

According to The Wrap, viewers can see two of the Jersey Shore Ridiculousness crossover episodes premiere on Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c on MTV.

As mentioned, another season of the popular Jersey Show spinoff show, Family Vacation, has been filming footage for Season 7 episodes. It was recently revealed that Thursday, February 8, will be the return of “Jerzday” on MTV.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about a fan sighting of cast members in Arizona with camera crews and exes Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seemingly speaking again, or at least in the same room.

The two cast members were part of Season 6 but never crossed paths for a reunion over a decade after their tumultuous relationship. It appears that a meetup is likely to occur in the upcoming season.

More recently, their castmate Angelina was seen performing a dance routine at the 35 XXXV Gentlemen’s Club in Sayreville, New Jersey.

In a video shared on TMZ, Angelina danced on a stripper pole on New Year’s Eve at the club to the Jersey Shore theme song Get Crazy by LMFAO. Numerous bills were thrown onto the stage during her routine.

Angelina remained clothed for her dance routine, wearing a low-cut black dress and matching boots. There was no indication in TMZ’s report that camera crews were there filming any of it for MTV’s shows.

It’s been confirmed that Family Vacation Season 7 will premiere in February 2024 following the success of Season 6.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres Thursday, February 8, at 8/7c on MTV.