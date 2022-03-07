Karrueche Tran and Quavo dating rumors heat up after they were spotted on dinner date

Karrueche and Quavo sparked dating rumors five years ago, and both recently ended relationships. Pic credit: Backgrid

Karrueche Tran and Quavo Huncho continue to spark dating rumors after the pair were spotted together on a dinner date in West Hollywood.

They were first linked back in 2017 after appearing in public together but denied a romance, claiming to be “good friends.”

They were spotted on holiday together in Saint Martin in January.

The Migos rapper and Saweetie broke up last year in March after she hinted that he was unfaithful.

The Claws star ended a three-year relationship with former NFL star Victor Cruz in February 2021.

Karrueche and Quavo go on a dinner date

Karrueche and Quavo tried to have a low-key dinner date, entering the restaurant separately.

The Migos rapper arrived and entered through the back of The Nice Guy, with Karruche coming in about 6 minutes later.

Pic credit: Backgrid

The former stylist wore fitted leather pants, a black corset top, and a black leather trench coat. She completed the look with blue cowboy boots as she clutched her black purse.

Quavo went for a denim ensemble for dinner at the celebrity hotspot.

The 30-year-old rapper donned a pair of faded and ripped jeans with a slight flare at the bottom, a denim jean jacket with black leather sleeves, and a white t-shirt. He finished the outfit with large black shoes.

Pic credit: Backgrid

They were reportedly directed to a patio area to have a private dinner date. The pair were apparently heard talking, laughing, and enjoying each other’s company.

The two left separately, with Quavo going through the front door and Karrueche exiting through the back to maintain their low profile.

Karrueche said she’s cutting off men in 2022 after Victor Cruz split

Following her split from Victor Cruz, Karrueche said she didn’t want to enter another relationship in 2022.

“Cutting men out of my diet next year,” she wrote in a recent Instagram story.

In an Instagram Live, she explained why she made the statement.

In addition, the actress clarified that the message wasn’t directed at any man or Cruz.

“I just feel like there’s so much power in being alone, being content with being alone, and not being dependant on a man for validation or to feel good about myself or to feel fulfilled, and sometimes I do feel that way and I do love the attention from men but its also unnecessary. Also, men are a distraction, and next year i dont need any distractions,” she said.

In the following story, she added: “Let’s see how long I last lmao.”

Neither Quavo nor Karrueche has confirmed their relationship.

However, during an appearance on The Tamron Hall show, she spoke about her desire for a private relationship, calling social media a distraction.