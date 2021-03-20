Saweetie splits from Quavo, claims Migos rapper gave ‘intimacy’ to ‘other women’

Saweetie announced on Twitter that she has broken up with rapper Quavo. Pic credit: Yolo/Gio/BACKGRID

Saweetie (Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper) has confirmed speculation that she has split from her boyfriend Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) after two years together.

Speculation that Saweetie, 27, and Quavo, 29, had broken up started earlier this month when some fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Saweetie took to her Twitter earlier today to announce that she has split from Quavo.

She told her fans that she broke up with the Migos rapper after enduring “betrayal and hurt,” and that she suffered a “false narrative” being circulated “that degrades her character.”

She also hinted that she broke up with Quavo because she believed he’d been unfaithful to her.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” the Icy Girl rapper tweeted. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Saweetie did not delve into the details of what she meant by “a false narrative” circulating about her. She also did not share details about what she meant that “love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Quavo responds

Quavo responded to Saweetie’s tweets.

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that,” the rapper tweeted. “You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Quavo was upset that Saweetie appeared on Justin Combs’ podcast

TMZ reported that a source close to the pair said that Quavo was upset about the split because he loved and supported Saweetie.

The source also said that Quavo was angry with Saweetie over her recent appearance on Justin LaBoy and Justin Combs’ Respectfully Justin on Revolt TV (see YouTube below).

Saweetie previously dated Combs and Quavo felt that her appearance on her ex-boyfriend’s show was meant to disrespect him, according to TMZ.

Saweetie and Quavo were first romantically linked in 2018

Saweetie and Quavo first started dating in 2018.

Monsters and Critics reported in December 2020 that fans began speculating about how Saweetie was able to afford a private jet after the rapper took to social media to share a photo of what she claimed was her private jet.

“I got my first… jet,” Saweetie says in a video that she uploaded to her Instagram Story.

After much speculation about her net worth, some fans concluded that Quavo bought the jet for her.

The couple was known for exchanging expensive gifts.

Last Christmas, Saweetie gifted Quavo a 2021 Richard Mille Factory Set Diamonds that reportedly cost about $300,000.

Quavo extravagantly returned the gesture by presenting her with a customized luxury Bentley.