Migos member Quavo appears in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico Season 2: Twitter fans react

Migos member Quavo appears in Narcos: Mexico Season 2 which dropped earlier today on Netflix. Excited fans have since taken to Twitter to share their excitement over the return of the show for its second season and Quavo’s cameo appearance.

Rapper Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Marshall, announced the release of Narcos: Mexico Season 2 on Instagram earlier today. He also posted clips of his appearances on the show.

Quavo’s appearance on Narcos: Mexico Season 2

Many fans recognized hip-hop artist Quavo on Narcos: Mexico Season 2 on Netflix. The Grammy-nominated artist appears in Episode 2 of the series, titled Alea Iacta Est.

He plays the part of an L.A. drug dealer who travels to Tijuana in Mexico to introduce a new drug product, crack, to the Arellano Félix drug family. He demonstrates to the drug dealers how to make crack and lets one of them try it.

But in a subsequent party scene, he declines (see Instagram video below) to smoke crack and advised them not to get high on their supply.

During the scene, Quavo references Tony Montana — played by Al Pacino — from the 1983 film Scarface (see the third Instagram clip in the post below).

Offset and Takeoff, the other two members of the hip hop trio Migos, were originally cast to play Quavo’s companions in his scenes, but they failed to show up for filming, according to EW.

The show-runners likely invited the Migos members as a hat tip to their rap tune Narcos, the third track on their third studio album Culture II, released in 2018 (see video below).

The rap track Narcos was reportedly inspired by the popular Netflix series.

Fans react to Quavo’s appearance on Twitter

There was excitement on Twitter over Quavo’s appearance on Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico. Many fans took to Twitter to express their surprise about Quavo’s unexpected appearance on the show.

Oooooh they got Quavos in Narcos — karim Benzema (@MrLobey12) February 13, 2020

Quavos scene in narcos Mexico is hilarious — avery. (@realace_23) February 13, 2020

Quavos on narcos Mexico season 2???? LMAOOOO — yung cash register YKTFV (@vishnutej9492) February 13, 2020

What is Narcos: Mexico Season 2 about?

Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico follows the drug trafficking crime career of Miguel Ángel ​Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna).

Season 1 followed the early years of his career in the 1970s and 1980s when he established the Guadalajara Cartel by uniting local drug gangs.

Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off with Miguel Gallardo now El Padrino (Godfather) of the Guadalajara cartel.

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 follows his efforts to take control of his drug empire by confronting challenges within and outside his organization.

While Gallardo struggles with the challenges of control and expansion, DEA agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) continues his quest to take him down. Breslin wants to avenge the 1985 kidnapping and killing of his fellow DEA Agent Enrique “KiKi” Camarena (Michael Peña).

The season ends with the collapse of Gallardo’s drug empire after he is arrested in 1989 by the Mexican police and charged with Kiki’s murder, among other offenses.

Gallardo was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Narcos Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.