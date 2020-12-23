Rapper Saweetie net worth 2020: Icy Grl rapper shows off her private jet on Instagram, fans ask questions

Rapper Saweetie (Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper) recently took to social media to show off her first private jet.

The Icy Grl rapper took to her Instagram on December 22 to share photos showing her boarding her private jet.

One photo shows Saweetie walking toward the jet while another shows her walking under a wing of the aircraft.

Several photos show her stopping to strike a pose while boarding the jet.

Another photo shows her posing with rapper Quavo standing behind her.

“Fly in fashion I make myself proud!” she captioned the photos.

She also took to her Instagram Story to celebrate flying in her private jet. She uploaded a video showing her standing in front of the jet.

“I got my first m*****f*****g jet,” Saweetie says to applause from people standing around.

Saweetie’s private jet: Fans and friends react on social media

Many of Saweetie’s Instagram followers responded to her Instagram post with congratulatory messages.

“Saweetie got this jet and I feel like we got a jet,” one Instagram fan wrote.

Several fellow celebs — including Supa Cent, rapper Fat Joe, and actress Jasmine Brown (aka watchjazzy) — also hailed her on Instagram.

Twitter debates how Saweetie was able to afford a private jet

While many social media users congratulated Saweetie for acquiring her first private jet, many raised questions about how she was able to afford to buy one.

Citing information available online about Saweetie’s net worth, many wondered how she got the money to buy a private jet when other rappers with a greater volume of music sales could not afford one.

How much does a private jet cost?

According to Bankrate.com, a brand new private jet can cost anywhere between $3 million and $90 million, depending on the size, flying range, model, and other features.

While pre-owned private jets are cheaper, they also usually cost millions to acquire.

The maintenance and repair costs for both new and pre-owned private jets typically range from $500,000 to $4 million per year, according to the website.

One of the cheapest private jets available on the market is the tiny Cirrus Vision Jet that costs $1.96 million.

A small Cessna Citation CJ3+ costs about $8.3 million, while a midsize Cessna Citation XLS+ costs about $12.8 million.

How much is Saweetie’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Saweetie is worth $4 million.

Forbes estimates that you will need to have a net worth of at least $20 million to own a private jet. Thus, if Saweetie’s net worth is only $4 million, it unlikely that she can afford to purchase one.

However, Forbes notes that people who travel a lot but can’t afford to purchase a private jet can own fractional shares of a jet.

Did Quavo buy the private jet for Saweetie?

However, some social media users suggested that Saweetie’s boyfriend, Quavo, might have bought the jet for her.

Quavo appeared in some of the photos and video clips that Saweetie uploaded to celebrate flying in her private jet.

We don’t know whether it was Quavo who bought the private jet for Saweetie.

However, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Quavo’s net worth at $26 million. Going by Forbes’ estimation that you need to have a net worth of at least $20 million to own a private jet, Quavo might have paid for it.