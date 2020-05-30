Quavo is ‘looking for a superstar’ on the new talent competition Step Up To The Mic

Migos rapper Quavo is looking for a new superstar to work with him and Takeoff on their new online talent competition Step Up To The Mic.

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, will be part of the panel of judges on the upcoming talent-search competition, alongside his Migos groupmate TakeOff (Kirshnik Khari Ball).

Other stars expected to sit on the judging panel alongside Quavo and Takeoff are the Canadian record producer and songwriter, DJ Murda Beatz (Shane Lee Lindstrom), and the songwriter Starrah (Brittany Talia Hazzard).

Quavo and Takeoff are part of the hip-hop trio, Migos. The third member of the group is Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus).

Step Up To The Mic will feature aspiring singers competing for a prize

Step Up To The Mic is a talent competition by the online entertainment platform Triller. The show will feature aspiring singers competing for a prize and a shot at stardom.

“I’m looking for a superstar,” Quavos said, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. “Someone who has the ambition, someone who’s willing to learn, but also knows what they bring to the table. Someone unique and real.”

Winners will get the opportunity to record an original song created by the panel of judges, and a music video. Winners will also be offered a management and major record label deal.

Auditions for the show can be watched on Triller’s website.

Thirty contestants will be selected to participate and voting will start on June 5, 2020.

Quavo advises competitors

Quavo advised aspirants to come to the competition with the “mamba mentality” mindset.

“They have to have that mamba mentality – RIP Kobe (Bryant) – and be ready to work,” he said. “Make sure your voice is as powerful as the ones spitting bars, and just no complaints.”

Quavo recently made a surprise cameo appearance on Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico Season 2. The Grammy-nominated artist later took to Instagram to announce his appearance on Season 2, Episode 2 of the series, titled Alea Iacta Est (Latin for “The die has been cast”).

What is Mamba Mentality?

Mamba Mentality, according to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant (aka Black Mamba) who originated the concept, “is all about focusing on the process and trusting in the hard work when it matters most.”

“It’s the ultimate mantra for the competitive spirit. It started just as a hashtag that came to me one day, and it’s grown into something athletes — and even non-athletes — embrace as a mindset.”

Kobe Bryant was reportedly inspired to nickname himself Black Mamba after watching Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 martial arts movie Kill Bill, starring Uma Thurman as the Bride, who confronts a group of deadly assassins.