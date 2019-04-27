Offset’s dad: Who is he and why hasn’t rapper seen his father for 23 years?

Rapper Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to Instagram on Friday to post a touching video showing him reuniting with his biological father after 23 years.

The video shows the 27-year-old father of four sharing tender moments with his dad during their reunion.

Offset’s tearful clip comes after he revealed in a recent interview on The Breakfast Club that he hadn’t seen his father since he was four years old. He also revealed that he hadn’t spoken with his dad on the phone since 2016.

“DREAMS DO COME TRUE,” Offset wrote on Instagram. “HAVENT SEEN MY FATHER IN 23 YEARS !!!!!! AND I STILL LOVE HIM.”

“THE PAST IS THE PAST AND THE PRESENT IS ALL WE HAVE TO RELY ON WE NOT PERFECT IN ANY SHAPE OR FORM I LOVE YOU POPS !!!” The rapper continued. “NO MATTER WHAT!!!!”

Who is Offset’s dad? And why hasn’t he seen his father in 23 years?

Offset’s father left the Migos rapper and his mother when he was only four years old. According to Offset, his father “got into the streets” and didn’t return. Offset was raised by his cousin Quavo’s mother Labatia Woodward in a “nice” middle-class suburb in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Offset’s stepfather, Michael Woodward, is known on social media as Tony Pla, and he is not to be confused with his biological father.

Offset’s stepfather Michael Woodward (aka Tony) is college educated and a member of the African-American intercollegiate fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha. His stepmother Labatia is also reportedly college educated and a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

However, we know only very little about Offset’s biological father, besides the fact that his name is Mr. Cephus and that before their recent reunion, the last time Offset spoke with him was over the phone in 2016. His father also called him on phone on his 12th birthday.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, formed the hip hop group Migos with Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Marshall, and Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball.

After Offset found success as a rapper, he desired to be reunited with his biological father.

Offset revealed in a February 2019 interview that after he became successful, he reached out to his father and offered him money, but his father refused to return to his life out of pride, despite the fact that he was not financially stable.

“It just started to make me upset,” he said. “I’ve reached out and you’ve slapped my hand.”

“If my daddy called me right now,” he added, “I’d get on a jet, buy him a house, give him a million dollars, and I won’t talk to him for another ten years. At least I’d know he’s straight.”

Offset also talked about his past lean addiction. Lean refers to an illicit concoction of codeine cough syrup, hard candy and soda. The codeine in the cough syrup is an opioid similar to morphine. It is derived from opium poppy plant. Codeine is considered to be very highly addictive and destructive to health.

Offset talked about his efforts to reunite with his wife, the rapper Cardi B, after the two split in December 2018 following cheating rumors. He also talked about his estrangement from his own daughter Kalea.

Many fans and observers believe that Offset’s willingness to forgive his father was due to his realization that he has not himself lived a perfect life. This helped him appreciate that just like he was seeking a second chance in life, his father also deserved to be given another chance.

Fans reacted to the touching video on Twitter.

Offset meeting up with his father after 23 years. If you watched his Breakfast Club interview, you should know this is a great moment. pic.twitter.com/2y4zPG8rKX — Quincy Jean-Louis (@atl_q0) April 27, 2019

Offset reuniting with his father after 23 years is so touching bro. I really hope his pops stays around and gets real help and gets the chance to be a dad and granddad! — pleaseme🖤 (@kaishlouise) April 27, 2019

Watching the video of offset meeting his dad after so long really brought tears to my eyes simple fact I understand what having a absent parent feeling like — Shirley Presley (@Shirley_Since94) April 27, 2019

Seeing Offset reunite with his dad after 23 years 😢 especially after he seemed like he genuinely wanted to fw him when he was talking on the breakfast club — tunehead👂🏼 (@kayeeboogie) April 27, 2019

Seeing that video of offset seeing his father for the first time in 23 yrs hit me a bit. I never got the opportunity to talk to my father and work out our differences. He was never apart of my life and I just found out last year he's been dead a few years now. I never knew him. — Mix Tape Mini (@mixtapemini) April 27, 2019

Offset finally found his Dad… is somebody cutting onions 😰😢😢😢😢😢 — 💞🦄✨Kingδash✨🦄💞 (@KeepinUpWitSash) April 27, 2019

Wow Offset reunited with his dad after 23 years ✊🏾🙏🏾 such a touching moment. — auntieauntie 🦂🥃. (@_AyoTriggs) April 27, 2019

Offset is scheduled to appear in court next month after being charged with firearms offenses. When Atlanta Police stopped him in July 2018, they allegedly found three handguns and marijuana in his car. He faces jail time if found guilty of the charges.