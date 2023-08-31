Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shares why she believed alien invasion was real on Family Vacation

A recent prank staged by Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D had several of his castmates convinced an alien invasion was underway during their vacation.

That included Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who said she “almost had a heart attack” during the stunt, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who recently revealed why she believed it was real.

The 35-year-old stopped by GMA3 on Tuesday to talk about the latest Family Vacation episode and the believable stunt orchestrated by Pauly D.

During the afternoon news and talk program, Dr. Jen Ashton asked Snooki when she realized the alien invasion was fake.

“I’ve seen a UFO before in the sky at my mom’s house,” Snooki told them, admitting she’s “always believed in aliens.”

Snooki said her biggest fear is when production sets the “scary” emergency alarm off at the vacation house, and she’s not with her kids. She said Pauly didn’t know that was her biggest fear, though.

Snooki talks about believing the alien invasion prank on Family Vacation

In talking about the alien invasion prank, Snooki mentioned that the relaxed vacation vibe made her more likely to believe something as real that others might immediately call out as fake.

“I was already like two wines deep,” Snooki told the GMA3 crew, adding, “Me and Deena [Cortese] were drinking wine because, you know, we were at a resort. So we were having white wine and red.”

Snooki said the fact they were “drunk” played a part in them becoming convinced about the lights they saw in the sky.

“So when we watched it, it looked real to us. Everybody else was like, ‘Oh, that’s so fake. That’s definitely a Pauly prank,'” she said.

Snooki joked she was saying “Take them” and pushing everyone else out of the house for the aliens since she just wanted to get home to her kids.

Family Vacation sneak peek shows prank aftermath and surprise arrival

Toward the end of the alien invasion episode, Deena and Snooki were in tears as castmates joked about how they would survive the attack. Snooki desperately tried to use her smartphone, saying she needed to be with her family.

“It’s clearly a prank,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley said in her confessional, adding that “the meatballs and Sam are [censored] devastated.”

“And the meatballs are ready to f***ing bolt,” JWoww said.

Snooki was shown balling her eyes out as she talked to her husband, Jionni, on the phone, claiming that something was happening on the news and aliens were attacking.

Meanwhile, Pauly D was thrilled with how great his prank was going, and at least one of his castmates agreed since he was also in on it.

“They’re gonna need therapy after our prank,” Vinny Guadagnino said in a joint confessional with Pauly D.

“Did we go too far?” Pauly asked during a confessional scene ahead of a preview for the next episode.

At the start of the sneak peek, viewers see three of the cast members in goofy green alien costumes marching slowly into the house. Snooki is heard off-camera swearing at them.

MORE unexpected guests?! 👀 see you next Jerzday for an all-new #jsfamilyvacation! pic.twitter.com/kGfMZ8Y2bg — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) August 25, 2023

Based on the preview, it won’t only be fake aliens showing up at the house to surprise everyone. The end of the sneak peek clip teases that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will enter the house to see his Jersey Shore castmates, including his ex, Sammi.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.