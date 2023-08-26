Vinny Guadagnino revealed for All Star Shore 2 cast

Another All Star Shore is on the way, with popular Jersey Shore OG Vinny Guadagnino joining the second spinoff season’s cast.

Vinny, who currently appears on MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, will compete with 11 other castmates in fun and challenging party games, with the winners nabbing some decent prize money.

He appears in the teaser trailer for the upcoming spinoff show, featuring cast members from other international “Shore” shows and reality TV shows.

“Are you guys ready to get started?!” Vinny yells on a microphone to open the trailer before an image of him with his JS castmates in a car appears on the screen.

“Vinny smushed Jersey Shore Family Vacation and took a Double Shot of Love, but can the Keto Guido handle the ultimate Shore party?” a narrator asks in the video.

As the video flashes through crazy highlights, Vinny says in a voiceover, “This is where the Shore Master comes into play.”

Vinny and All Star Shore 2 castmates appear in wild trailer

A collection of crazy footage appears in the first official trailer for All Star Shore 2 (below), including cast members in various states of dress and disarray. Several other competitors are introduced briefly, and drama is hinted at.

Warsaw Shore’s Patryk Spiker, Germany Shore’s Fabio De Pasqual, Too Hot to Handle’s Chase DeMoor and Melinda Melrose, and FBOY Island’s Tamaris Sepulveda are among the competitors revealed during the trailer.

“It’s very hard to keep personal feelings out of this game,” DeMoor says in a confessional interview.

Vinny also teases what could be several showmances or hookups, including him confessing he really likes his castmate, Melinda. However, another scene shows him kissing Tamaris.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been to a smush room,” Vinny says, as footage shows him pulling a woman’s boot off as she’s laughing on a bed.

“Never fall in love day one at the shore,” he also mentions in a confessional.

Vinny, 35, will be the second individual from MTV’s Jersey Shore to appear in All Star Shore. He follows in the footsteps of his castmate, Angelina Pivarnick, who appeared in Season 1, released on Paramount+ last year. It featured competitors living in Spain’s Canary Islands and playing party games with a grand prize of $150,000 on the line.

In a spoiler alert, Angelina lost in the “final exile” of the season. The Circle: Brazil’s Marina Gregory and Geordie Shore’s James Tinsdale ultimately became Season 1’s winners.

This will be another reality TV show appearance for Vinny. In addition to Jersey Shore, he has participated in Dancing with the Stars and JS spinoffs that include Family Vacation, Double Shot at Love, and Revenge Prank.

“Hey guys I did another thingy,” Vinny said in a caption for his IG post announcing All Star Shore 2 with the trailer.

Who else is in the All Star Shore 2 cast?

The All Star Shore 2 cast includes 12 competitors trying to win $150,000 prize money. Much like the first season, it will feature a cast of “Shore” stars and various reality TV stars in the competition, which consists of party games. Other drama and madness will ensue, though.

The @allstarshoreofficial IG account shared carousel photo posts (below) of all the cast members involved in Season 2.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny is among the headliners for MTV fans, but viewers may recognize other reality TV stars. Chase and Melinda originally appeared on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle Season 2. Tamaris appeared in HBO Max’s FBOY Island Season 2.

As far as the other Shore stars, viewers will see Rio Shore’s Gui Evaristo, Germany Shore’s Fabio and Hati Gaderobe, Warsaw Shore’s Spiker, Acapulco Shore’s Xavier Ulibarri and Isa Castro, and Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly and Marnie Simpson.

Check out more of the official cast photos in the carousel post below:

Vinny won’t be the only recognizable Jersey Shore in All Star Shore 2. His castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will be the narrator to bring viewers through what appears to be another wild, wacky, and entertaining season!

The show will switch from being on Paramount+ to MTV for Season 2, with the official premiere on September 21, following an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV. All Star Shore Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 21 at 9/8c on MTV.