The Challenge star Cory Wharton fights Chase DeMoor in Social Gloves 2 celebrity boxing match

On Saturday night, Cory Wharton participated in the Social Gloves 2 celebrity boxing event at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Cory, a multi-time finalist on MTV’s The Challenge, battled fellow reality TV star Chase DeMoor from Too Hot to Handle in a five-round exhibition match.

There had been quite a buildup from the first announcement they’d fight up until they met in the ring, with several altercations during press events over the past few months.

That included this past week’s scuffle at a pre-fight press conference, with a few punches thrown between the reality TV stars as tempers flared a bit.

Saturday gave them a chance to settle things in the ring, although some fans, and possibly the competitors, may not have been fully satisfied with the outcome.

Here are more details about the Social Gloves 2 boxing match results and some of the highlights from Cory’s fight.

Cory Wharton went the distance in celebrity boxing match

The Challenge’s Cory finally got into the ring with Too Hot to Handle’s Chase on Saturday night in a fight billed as the Battle of the Reality TV stars. They’d originally been scheduled to participate in Social Gloves’ No More Talk in July, but the event was rescheduled when another celebrity on the card pulled out.

Throughout Cory’s celebrity boxing match, a series of highlight videos arrived on @FiteTV Twitter. Among them was a quick clip that showed Cory making his entrance to the ring.

The Challenge star walked out wearing a flashy robe featuring his name in red letters on the back and his hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan below that. The classic hip-hop song Juicy by Notorious B.I.G. played over the speakers as Cory made his entrance.

According to a Sporting News results report, this was an exhibition fight that went the distance with no score kept, so there wasn’t a winner declared after the fifth round ended. However, commentators during the live stream gave the nod to Cory, suggesting he had the edge and showed better stamina throughout the fight’s five rounds.

In the first round, Cory went down to the mat at one point, but it was due to getting pushed by his opponent. The second round saw Wharton connect with a big shot on Chase, and a bit later, he hit another shot to his opponent’s face.

At one point, the two competitors started showboating and taunting each other a bit, keeping their hands down to try to lure one another into a wrong move.

Things got a bit frantic in the fifth round as both men began swinging away at one another, possibly hoping to land a big knockout punch and end things. That didn’t happen, though, and things ended with no declared winner for the exhibition match.

Following the fight, Chase reportedly called out TikTok influencer and musician Tayler Holder for a future matchup. Sporting News also revealed that there was a 40-pound weight difference between the taller Chase and his opponent Cory.

What’s next for The Challenge star?

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Cory said he was taking time away from his reality TV show, The Challenge. That means fans shouldn’t expect to see him on Season 38 of MTV’s show which wrapped up filming several weeks ago.

He’s been involved with other activities as he takes time off from the competition show. That included training for this boxing match, playing in a celebrity football game at the Los Angeles Rams training camp, and spending time with family.

That family includes girlfriend Taylor Selfridge and their two daughters, 2-year-old Mila and 3-month-old Maya, as well as 5-year-old daughter Ryder, whom he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

Earlier this month, he shared a cute YouTube vlog (below) on his channel, The Wharton Family, as he took Ryder on a daddy and daughter date.

Cory’s not entirely away from reality TV, as he’s been filming episodes of MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which gave The Challenge star yet another show to add his listing. Other shows he’s appeared in include Real World: Ex-Plosion, Ex on the Beach, Teen Momo OG, and How Far is Tattoo Far?

Fans of Cory, his ex Cheyenne, and their daughter Ryder can watch them on the new episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airing every Tuesday at 8/7c on MTV.

In addition, MTV is rolling out a three-part documentary series called The Challenge Untold History, which premieres the first of its three parts on Wednesday, September 21.

The documentary series features highlights from the show’s seasons, interviews and soundbites from past and present competitors, and special celebrity guests. Cory is likely amongst the featured cast members from the show’s lengthy history, as he’s been in nine seasons and reached four finals.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge Untold History premieres on MTV on Wednesday, September 21, at 8/7c.