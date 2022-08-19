The Challenge’s Cory Wharton shares update on his fight against Chase DeMoor

The Challenge star Cory Wharton has shared a new date for his boxing match against Chase DeMoor. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Cory Wharton, a four-time finalist on MTV’s The Challenge, is ready to step into the ring, as he has a rescheduled date for his fight against Chase DeMoor.

The 31-year-old reality TV celeb revealed he’ll now battle the Too Hot to Handle star in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday, September 10.

The event was previously scheduled for July 30 but got postponed when a participant in the card’s headline matchup had to pull out.

Based on details that Cory shared in a poster for the event, it will also take place at a different venue than initially planned, Banc of California Stadium.

Social Gloves previously advertised the No More Talk boxing event for Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers teams.

“Let’s get to it !!! I’m excited for this opportunity, I can’t wait to put everything on display. Got delayed one time this time were official-September 10th!” Cory shared in his IG caption.

“This card is stacked with entertainment!!! Gonna be a WILD night, We OUTSIDE now let’s get it!!!,” he added, sharing two images revealing his matchup photo with DeMoor, as well as the rest of the card.

Chase DeMoor shared message for Cory Wharton

Chase DeMoor, 26, was also active on his Instagram to promote the rescheduled boxing event. He shared the same post as Cory and included a message for his opponent.

“Say good night sweet prince, the king is coming September 10 to give you a bedtime story,” DeMoor wrote in his IG caption.

On Thursday, DeMoor shared a video clip of himself training for the upcoming bout. The video featured someone’s comment pasted on the screen indicating Cory will “drop him” at the fight.

“Drop it like it’s hot?” DeMoor asked in his Instagram post’s caption.

The No More Talk event will be both reality TV stars’ first time competing in the boxing ring. Fans have seen Cory in plenty of physical competitions during MTV’s The Challenge, including various head-to-head clashes with some formidable opponents.

He’s reached four finals during the competition series, including a runner-up finish during Season 36, Double Agents, alongside teammate Kam Williams.

DeMoor has a background in football, as he spent three years playing for the College of the Siskiyous in California and then his senior year with Central Washington University.

He attempted to get into the NFL with a tryout for the Seattle Seahawks but failed to make the team. According to Marie Claire, he played briefly with the Indoor Football League (IFL) and then with the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Ahead of the original event’s scheduled date, Chase DeMoor and Cory Wharton appeared on stage to comment on their matchup and got into a bit of a pre-fight scuffle.

Boxing event features stars from NBA, NFL, and social media

Based on the details shared by Cory and Social Gloves, the No More Talk boxing event will feature a variety of celebrities battling in the squared circle. One matchup features two prominent NFL running backs going head-to-head in the ring as Adrian Peterson fights Le’Veon Bell.

Peterson, who ranks fifth all-time for NFL rushing yards, played in 2021 for the Seattle Seahawks. Bell also last appeared in 2021, playing in three games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before they released him in January 2022.

In another matchup, former NBA player Nick “Swaggy P” Young will take on hip-hop star Blueface. Young, a 6-foot-7 guard, played with multiple teams, including the Lakers, and won an NBA championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

Along with those bouts, a headline matchup features a battle between YouTube stars Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib. More details about the event are available on the Social Gloves website.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.